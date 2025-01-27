Ferguson Films Donates R50,000 to Former 'The Queen' Actress Brenda Ngxoli
- Production company Ferguson Films has allegedly made a generous donation to actress Brenda Ngxoli after her heartbreaking videos
- The former The Queen actress had opened up about the abuse she has endured at the hands of her mother
- Ferguson Films is spearheaded by Connie Ferguson. So far, Mzansi has donated more than R70,000 to Brenda
South African production house Ferguson Films is one of the people who allegedly donated to actress Brenda Ngxoli. She had opened up about the abuse she had endured at home
Did Connie Ferguson donate to Brenda?
Following her heartbreaking videos, exposing her mother of abuse, the former The Queen actress received immense support from fans, colleagues and fellow celebrities.
Things escalated at home up to the point where Brenda called the police on her mother. Connie Ferguson, the head of Ferguson Films, donated R50,000 to Brenda Ngxoli.
@_mashesha shared the proof of payment sent to Brenda Ngxoli on X.
Brenda shares heartbreaking story of abuse
The star revealed that her mother accused her of beating up, an allegation she vehemently denied. Ngxoli further went on to say she made the videos in an effort to clear her name.
"My mother has vehemently denied screaming. 'I'm beating her up today' and continues with her allegations. I'm just glad she repeated them in front of people. Now it's time to clear my name."
"Am trying to call Tsomo police station with the number I found online. My mother is screaming I'm hitting her and I am nowhere near her. Please call them for me or send their no. I have called family members and villagers," she wrote.
Fans donate over R70K to Brenda Ngxoli in just hours
Social media influencer Mandisi Tshingana managed to raise R50,000 for Brenda Ngxoli. People lauded Mandisi for the wonderful gesture.
Nomzamo Mbatha donated 700 school shoes
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha put a smile on 700 South African students' faces.
The actress, through her foundation, donated school shoes and uniforms to seven schools across five provinces. Her act of charity received applause as fans and followers continued to sing her praises.
