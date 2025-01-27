Production company Ferguson Films has allegedly made a generous donation to actress Brenda Ngxoli after her heartbreaking videos

The former The Queen actress had opened up about the abuse she has endured at the hands of her mother

Ferguson Films is spearheaded by Connie Ferguson. So far, Mzansi has donated more than R70,000 to Brenda

Ferguson Films has reportedly donated R50,000 to the former 'The Queen' star Brenda Ngxoli. Image: #brendangxoli on Instagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

South African production house Ferguson Films is one of the people who allegedly donated to actress Brenda Ngxoli. She had opened up about the abuse she had endured at home

Did Connie Ferguson donate to Brenda?

Following her heartbreaking videos, exposing her mother of abuse, the former The Queen actress received immense support from fans, colleagues and fellow celebrities.

Things escalated at home up to the point where Brenda called the police on her mother. Connie Ferguson, the head of Ferguson Films, donated R50,000 to Brenda Ngxoli.

@_mashesha shared the proof of payment sent to Brenda Ngxoli on X.

Brenda shares heartbreaking story of abuse

The star revealed that her mother accused her of beating up, an allegation she vehemently denied. Ngxoli further went on to say she made the videos in an effort to clear her name.

"My mother has vehemently denied screaming. 'I'm beating her up today' and continues with her allegations. I'm just glad she repeated them in front of people. Now it's time to clear my name."

"Am trying to call Tsomo police station with the number I found online. My mother is screaming I'm hitting her and I am nowhere near her. Please call them for me or send their no. I have called family members and villagers," she wrote.

Fans donate over R70K to Brenda Ngxoli in just hours

Social media influencer Mandisi Tshingana managed to raise R50,000 for Brenda Ngxoli. People lauded Mandisi for the wonderful gesture.

Ferguson Films donated R50,000 tp Brenda Ngxoli.

