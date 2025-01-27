Nomzamo Mthabatha's generosity knows no bounds after she did a big one for 700 South African students

The actress, along with her foundation, donated school shoes and uniforms to seven schools across five provinces

Her charitable act received applause as fans and followers continued to sing her praises

Nomzamo Mbatha donated 700 school shoes and uniforms. Images: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha's kindness was felt by hundreds of underprivileged school kids when she donated 700 school shoes and uniforms.

Nomzamo Mbatha kicks off back-to-school program

As many kids return to their school routines, some are crippled with anxiety over various factors. Luckily, shoes and uniforms are the least of their worries.

Parents and guardians can rest assured after Nomzamo Mbatha kicked off her back-to-school program to donate shoes and uniforms to underprivileged kids.

The Shaka iLembe actress and her foundation, Nomzamo Lighthouse, reached out to seven schools across five provinces to donate 700 shoes and clothes to kids who needed them the most.

Nomzamo Mbatha's back-to-school program helped 700 school kids with shoes and uniforms. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

The outreach program kicked off at her home in KwaZulu-Natal, where she donated to Bhekisisa High School and Khalipha Special School with help from school teachers who identified their learners' needs:

"I’m a product of teachers who looked out for me, so they have a very special place in my heart."

She shared photos from the handouts, collaborating with the Hollywood Foundation after it helped DJ Shimza in his philanthropic efforts:

Mzansi sings Nomzamo Mbatha's praises

Nomzamo's kind heart continues to inspire fans and followers, who were moved by her gesture:

nkanyisonqhome said:

"May God continue to bless you."

sasapiliso wrote:

"So proud of you, nana."

_fezi.g was moved:

"Your heart, sisi! God bless you."

shonisani_m was impressed:

"Absolutely incredible, love your work!"

bonolo_basetsana_chabedi praised Nomzamo:

"Ma'am, you continue to move me, to inspire me. God bless you."

theelovelyfundiswa added:

"She’s an icon."

