Seth MacFarlane's relationship timeline: Who has he dated?

Seth MacFarlane is one of the most multi-talented filmmakers in Hollywood, known for his wit and creative genius. Away from his prolific career, the Family Guy creator has dated several high-profile women, including Emilia Clarke. This article delves into Seth MacFarlane's relationship timeline.

Seth MacFarlane at the 25th anniversary celebration of 'Family Guy' held at the Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner/Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Seth MacFarlane's relationship timeline consists of several actresses, but he has yet to tie the knot and does not have kids. He has been focused on his successful multi-hyphenate Hollywood career as an actor, animator, writer, producer, comedian, singer, and director.

Who is Seth MacFarlane dating?

MacFarlane has been linked to actress Anne Winters, his co-star from The Orville. Seth and Winters sparked dating rumours in December 2021 after Anne posted an Instagram story showing them cuddling while watching a movie. The two grew close when the actress joined the cast of The Orville season 3 as Ensign Charly Burke.

MacFarlane portrays Captain Ed Mercer and is also the show's creator and executive producer. Their current relationship status is unclear because they have not been seen together recently.

Top 5 facts about Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. Photo: JB Lacroix on Getty Images (modified by author)

Seth MacFarlane's relationship timeline

Seth MacFarlane's dating history features several celebrities, including his co-stars. The animator rarely discusses the women he goes out with but opened up about dating life in a 2004 interview with The Daily Princetonian, where he compared his love life to Family Guy's Brian, saying,

I have some Brian-type issues from time to time — looking for the right person — but I date as much as the next guy.

Below is a list of Seth MacFarlane's ex-girlfriends and rumours flings;

Halston Sage (2017-2018)

Halston Sage attends 2021 Daytime Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on September 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

MacFarlane and Halston Sage were first linked in September 2017. They were co-stars on The Orville, where Halston portrayed Lieutenant Alara Kitan.

Their relationship was kept private, but they were spotted together on several occasions, including dinners. They broke up sometime in 2018, around the same time that Sage left The Orville, which led to some speculation about whether their breakup influenced her departure from the show.

Alexis Knapp (2013)

Alexis Knapp attends Darren Dzienciol's Pre-Oscar Celebration on March 08, 2024, in Bel Air, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp was rumoured to be Seth MacFarlane's girlfriend in 2013. They had known each other for about three years. In August 2013, E! News reported that their relationship was casual.

Alexis' representative later came out to refute claims of romance between her and Seth, saying 'they have been friends for years and nothing more.' The Pitch Perfect star has a daughter named Kai Knapp with her ex-boyfriend, actor Ryan Phillippe.

Emilia Clarke (2012-2013)

Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke attend HBO's Official Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. Photo: FilmMagic

Seth MacFarlane and Emilia Clarke dated for about six months, from September 2012 to March 2013. Their relationship was relatively low-key, but they were spotted together on several occasions.

The main reason for their breakup was the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship. Emilia was often in Europe filming Game of Thrones, while Seth was based in California.

Despite the split, they have remained friends. The GoT star opened up about the challenges of dating a celebrity like Seth in her 2016 interview with Glamour Magazine, saying,

Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy,' which I didn't react well to. That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: 'Can I get a selfie? And by the way…' Unh-unh, bro.

Alexandra Breckenridge (2011)

Alexandra Breckenridge attends the American Music Awards VIP After Party on November 20, 2011, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Seth MacFarlane and Alexandra Breckenridge had a brief relationship in late 2011. They made their public debut at the American Music Awards VIP after party in November 2011 before quietly calling it quits soon after.

Trisha Cummings (2010-2011)

Reality TV personality Trisha Cummings attends the launch of '6 Bullets to Hell' the video game and the movie on May 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Reality TV star Trisha Cummings was Seth MacFarlane's partner for about two years, from 2010. They kept the relationship low-key, with only a few public appearances.

Kate Todd (2008-2009)

Seth MacFarlane and Kate Todd attend the 19th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2008, at the Revival in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Seth MacFarlane dated Canadian singer-songwriter and actress Kate Todd for several months, from late 2008 to early 2009. The exes maintained a friendly relationship after breaking up.

Amanda Bynes (2008)

Amanda Bynes attends the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011, in Universal City, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Seth MacFarlane and Amanda Bynes were briefly linked in 2008. They met when Amanda voiced Anna, one of Chris' girlfriends, on an episode of Family Guy.

Their relationship was surprising at the time because MacFarlane was 12 years older than Amanda, who was 22 years old in 2008. They broke up a few months later.

Eliza Dushku (2008)

Seth MacFarlane and Eliza Dushku attend Fox's Upfront presentation at New York City Center on May 18, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Amy Sussman

Seth MacFarlane and Eliza Dushku had a brief hook-up in early 2008. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is now married to Peter Palandjian, a businessman and former professional tennis player.

Kat Foster (2007-2008)

Seth Macfarlane and Kat Foster attend The Strike Show at the Steve Allen Theatre on December 12, 2007, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matthew Simmons

Seth MacFarlane and Kat Foster were in a relationship from 2007 to January 2008. They met on the set of Family Guy, where Kat voiced Carolyn in the episodes 'Love Blactually' and Valentine's Day.

Camille Guaty (2007)

Camille Guaty and Seth McFarlane during the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Photo: Dan MacMedan

The filmmaker was linked to actress Camille Guaty in 2007. They parted ways the same year in October 2007. The Prison Break actress is currently married to British songwriter Sy Rhys Kaye.

Tamera Mowry-Housley (2006)

Tamera Mowry visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 04, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

The Family Guy creator dated Tamera Mowry-Housley briefly in 2006. The Sister Sister actress, who is currently married to former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, opened up about the relationship in a 2013 episode of her talk show The Real, where she mentioned,

He likes Black girls, and I'm the reason why.

Nicole Sullivan (1998-2000)

Nicole Sullivan during the Stand Up for Pits Foundation Comedy Night with Rebecca Corry at the Hollywood Improv on November 06, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Amanda Edwards

The animator dated Nicole Sullivan in the late 1990s. They met while working on the comedy sketch show MAD TV, where Sullivan was one of the original cast members, and MacFarlane was a writer.

FAQs

Seth has gained a lot of fans over the years, but he strives to separate his public persona from his personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his love life;

Is Anne Winters dating Seth MacFarlane?

Winters and MacFarlane have not been spotted together recently. The Orville co-stars were first linked when Anne joined the third season of the comedy series.

Is Seth Macfarlane married?

Seth MacFarlane does not have a wife as of 2024. The filmmaker has been keeping his love life low-key.

How many times has Seth MacFarlane been married?

He has never been married. Despite being linked to several celebrities, he has yet to settle down and start a family.

Yes, Seth MacFarlane and Amanda Bynes dated for a few months in 2008. The two met when Amanda voiced Ann on Family Guy.

Seth has been linked to two of his co-stars from The Orville. He dated Halston Sage in 2017 and was linked to Anne Winters in late 2021.

Is Seth MacFarlane gay?

The animator is not gay but is an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. He is known for creating LGBTQ roles for his shows, including characters from Family Guy.

Seth MacFarlane attends Fox's 'Family Guy' 400th Episode Celebration at Fox Studio Lot on November 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Seth MacFarlane's relationships over the years have been kept away from the limelight. The animator has not shared any plans of starting a family but he remains a beloved figure in Hollywood.

