Who is Kai Knapp? Everything to know about Alexis Knapp's daughter

Kai Knapp is an American celebrity daughter, best known for being the child of Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp and Shooter actor Ryan Phillippe. She was born after her parents had separated and is being raised by her mother. Herein is all you need to know regarding Alexis Knapp's daughter.

Kai is actress Alexis's only child and actor Ryan Phillippe's third child. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Kai does not make regular public appearances with her famous parents. Pitch Perfect fans know her as the little daughter of their beloved character, but she is now an all-grown-up pre-teen.

Kai Knapp's profiles summary

Full name Kailani Merizalde Philippe-Knap Date of birth 1st July 2011 Age 11 years in 2022 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Gender Female Parents Actors Ryan Phillippe and Alexis Knapp Step-siblings Deacon Reese Phillipe and Ava Elizabeth Phillipe Profession Not known Known for Being Alexis Knapp and Ryan Philippe's daughter

Kai Knapp's age

Ryan Phillippe and Alexis Knapp's daughter Kai Knapp was born on 1st July 2022 in Los Angeles, California. In 2022, she celebrated her 11th birthday.

Kai Knapp's parents and siblings

Kai Knapp's mother is American actress Alexis Knapp. Alexis is widely recognized for her role as Stacie Conrad in the Pitch Perfect film franchise and as Alexis in Project X. Kai Knapp's father is American actor Ryan Phillippe. He is known for his role as Bob Lee Swagger in the thriller drama Shooter.

Her parents dated in mid-2010 and broke up in September after less than half a year together. They both were unaware that Alexis was pregnant when they called it quits. Alexis raises her daughter as a single mother.

A collage of actress Alexis Knapp and Ryan Phillippe. Photo: Amy Sussman, Jim Spellman on GettyImages (modified by author)

Kai has two elder half-siblings, Ava Elizabeth and Deacon Reese, from her father's side. Ryan was previously married to Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon.

Kai Knapp's career

11-year-old Kai does not have a profession at the moment. She lives with her mother, Alexis, who has an estimated net worth of $7 million in 2022. Her dad's career has also been doing well, and he has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Is Kai Knapp Ryan Phillippe's daughter?

Kai is Ryan's last-born daughter, born in July 2011. The Shooter actor shares the daughter with his ex-girlfriend, actress Alexis Knapp.

Is Ryan Phillippe still with Alexis Knapp?

The actors dated for a few months in 2010. They never rekindled their relationship, but Phillippe was present during their daughter's birth. Ryan has been in numerous relationships after the breakup, while Alexis has kept a low profile on her romantic life.

Does Alexis Knapp have a kid?

She has one daughter, Kai Knapp, born on 1st July 2011. Alexis raises her child as a single mother.

How old is Alexis Knapp?

The American actress was born on 31st July 1989 in Avonmore, Pennsylvania, United States. She is 33 years old in 2022.

Who is Ryan Phillipe's third child?

The actor's third child is daughter Kai Knapp who he shares with Alexis Knapp. He has two other children, Deacon Reese and Ava Elizabeth, from his first marriage to actress Reese Witherspoon.

Pitch Perfect actress Alexis with her young daughter Kailani. Photo: Todd Oren

Who is Ryan Phillipe married to now?

The actor has not tied the knot since his marriage with Reese Witherspoon ended. His ex-wife Reese is now happily married to talent agent Jim Toth.

Did Stacy from Pitch Perfect have a baby?

Alexis Knapp, who portrays the role of Stacy in Pitch Perfect, welcomed her only child, daughter Kai, in July 2011.

Who is Ryan Phillippe dating?

The actor has not been linked to any lady in the recent past. His previous relationships include Abbie Cornish (2007 to 2010), Alexis Knapp (2010), Amanda Seyfried (2010 to 2011), Rihanna (2011 to 2012), Paulina Slagter (2015 to 2016), and Elsie Hewitt (2017).

Who did Alexis Knapp have a baby with?

The Pitch Perfect actress had a baby named Kai with actor Ryan Phillipe. The two had already ended their relationship when Alexis discovered she was pregnant with her first child.

Is Ryan Phillippe involved with his kids?

Actor Ryan Phillippe has two kids with his ex-wife, actress Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Amy Sussman, Jon Kopaloff on GettyImages (modified by author)

Ryan and his first wife, actress Reese Witherspoon remain on friendly terms and co-parent their two children, daughter Ava (22 years) and son Deacon (18 years). However, it is not clear if he has a relationship with his third-born daughter, Kai. He was present during her birth, but the two have never been pictured together.

Who is Alexis Knapp dating now?

The Pitch Perfect actress has not been linked to anyone in the recent past. After her breakup from Ryan Phillippe in 2011, she was rumoured to be dating Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

How long were Ryan Phillippe and Rihanna engaged?

The two stars were never engaged. They were rumoured to be dating in early 2011, but it was never confirmed if they were indeed an item.

American celebrity daughter, Kai Knapp is most known for being the child of actor Ryan Phillippe and actress Alexis Knapp. The now 11 year old was born after her parent's separation.

