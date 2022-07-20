Imani Hakim is a talented actress best known as Tonya Rock in the American favourite comedy TV show Everybody Hates Chris. She started acting very young and has remained relevant in Hollywood, thanks to her diversity and talent. Get to know more about her here!

Imani Hakim is an American actress best known for her role as Tonya Rock in everybody Hates Chris. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Imani Hakim is one of the most successful child stars. Of course, we all know and love her for her portrayal of Tonya Rock in Everybody Hates Chris. But this is not her only acting credit. So what movies did Imani Hakim play in? Find out in this read as we explore what is known about this star.

Profile summary

Date of birth 12 August 1993 Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio Zodiac sign Leo Imani Hakim's age 28 years (as of July 2022) Profession Actress, Producer, Director Nationality American Height 4' 11" (1.5 m) Weight 106 lbs (48 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Physique Slim Waist size 25 inches Hips size 34 inches Residence Los Angeles Net worth $500 thousand Instagram imanihakim

Imani Hakim's biography

Imani Hakim is a phenomenal actress, producer, and director from Los Angeles. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Most people may know this star as Tonya Rock thanks to her accurate and entertaining portrayal of the character in Everybody Hates Chris. But, who is Tonya Rock? Here is everything you should know about her.

How old is Imani Hakim?

She was born on 12 August 1993 in Cleveland, Ohio and is 28 years old as of July 2022.

Imani Hakim's parents and upbringing

The beauty was brought up by her father alongside her five brothers. She has often stated how proud she is of her father, especially because of the great sacrifices he has made for her.

What is Imani Hakim's height?

Celebrity Net Worth reveals that Imani Hakim's height is 4 ft 11 in (1.5 m). Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

She stands tall at 4 ft 11 in, approximately 1.5 m.

Career

The star began pursuing a professional acting career when she was in elementary school. By seven, she had enrolled at Karamu House Theater in Cleveland. Shortly after, she relocated to California, where she continued studying at Alexander's Workshop School and The Young Actor's Studio while pursuing her professional acting career.

She made her TV debut after bagging a Mcdonald's commercial. Later, she got her big break when she bagged the role of Tonya Rock in the comedy hit series Everybody hates Chris. At the time, she was eleven.

Imani Hakim bagged Tonya Rock's role in Everybody Hates Chris when she was eleven. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

She remained in the show through all four seasons. While still featuring in Everybody Hates Chris, she got short roles in the TV shows The Replacements, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, ER, and Wizards of Waverly Place. Other Imani Hakim's movies and TV shows include:

The Gabby Douglas Story

Reign Over Me

Chocolate City

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

What is Imani Hakim's net worth?

Imani Hakim has a net worth of 500 thousand dollars in 2022. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has a net worth of $500 thousand in 2022. However, her fans expect it to shoot due to her hard work and drive.

What does Imani Hakim do now?

She has a deep interest in acting. When asked what she would do besides acting, she said she would still be an actress.

Other works

The actress is passionate about community service. She received the Youth Entertainer of The Year Award for her dedication as a youth actor from the U.S. House of Representatives, United States Senate, The City of Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Police Department, and The Sheriff's Department.

Where is Imani Hakim now?

Imani Hakim currently resides in Los Angeles doing what she loves; acting! Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Who is Imani Hakim's partner?

The actress is very secretive when it comes to her love life. None of Imani Hakim's profiles has stated who her boyfriend is. Instead, all point out the fact that she is possibly single.

Imani Hakim's Instagram

The beauty is active on Instagram and often shares a few pictures and selfies of herself on the platform. So, it is the perfect platform to go to if you are looking for Imani Hakim's pictures.

Imani Hakim's facts

Imani Hakim is a passionate actress with many acting credits to her name. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Below is a rundown of who Imani Hakim is:

She is a talented actress best known for her role as Tonya Rock in Everybody Hates Chris.

Her age as of July 2022 is 28 years.

She landed her role as Tonya Rock at 11 years old.

Acting is her passion, and she breathes and lives acting.

She was raised by her father and has often commented on his great sacrifices and input in her life.

Her hobbies are dancing, reading, music, and Martial Arts.

African culture is engraved in her considering her African roots.

Despite her celebrity status, she valued a low-key lifestyle.

Imani Hakim is a talented American actress famous for her works in Everybody Hates Chris and The Gabby Douglas Story.

Source: Briefly News