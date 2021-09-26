Laprincia Brown: age, husband, parents, career, wedding, profiles, net worth

Laprincia Brown is the celebrity daughter of the American Grammy award-winning actor and singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. She came to the limelight due to being linked to her famous father and late stepmother, Whitney Houston. Let us delve into her life.

LaPrincia Brown attends a dinner at The Darby Restaurant on April 21, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Her father, Bobby, is a famous American R&B singer, rapper, songwriter, dancer and actor. She also has a love for making jewellery, which she does as a form of therapy.

Laprincia Brown's profile summary and bio

Full name: Laprincia Brown

Laprincia Brown Year of birth: September 17, 1989

September 17, 1989 Laprincia Brown's age: 32 years as of 2021

32 years as of 2021 Birthplace: Massachusetts, US

Massachusetts, US Nationality: American

American Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Gender: Female

Female Parents: Bobby Brown and Kim Ward

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward Marital status: Married

Married Laprincia Brown's husband: Eddie Ray

Eddie Ray Siblings: 5- 3 alive, two deceased

5- 3 alive, two deceased Instagram: @Laprinciaxo

@Laprinciaxo Twitter: @laprinciaxo

Who is Bobby Browns' daughter?

Laprincia was born on September 17, 1989, in Massachusetts, US.

Who is Laprincia Brown's mother?

Her mother is known as Kim Ward. Through her mum’s marriage to her father Bobby, she had a full younger brother known as Bobby Brown Jr., who recently passed away after a supposed drug overdose. Bobby and her mother Kim Ward parted ways in 1991.

Bobby Brown and LaPrincia Brown attend a dinner at The Darby Restaurant on April 21, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Her father then married Whitney Houston. He later went on and married her now step-mom Alicia Etheredge-Brown.

Her other half siblings include Landon Brown, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, Cassius Brown, Bodhi Brown, and Hendrix Brown.

Laprincia Brown's family tragedies

In January 2012, she lost both of her paternal grandparents within a month. In 2013, Laprincia lost her step-mum Whitney Houston. In 2015, they also mourned the loss of Bobbi Kristina through a drug overdose. Bobbi was Whitney Houston’s daughter with Bobby.

In 2020, death once more took away her brother, Bobby Brown Jr., through a drug overdose. Sadly, Bobby Brown lost his wife and two children to a drug overdose.

Career

Despite being a star’s daughter, she also has appeared in several reality shows, including:

Being Bobby Brown

The Tyra Banks Show

The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch

Did Laprincia Brown get married?

Eddie Ray was Laprincia Brown's boyfriend from August 2011. The lovebirds dated for a while before getting engaged in October 2016 and finally tying the knot.

Laprincia Brown's wedding came after the family had undergone several tragedies of losing their family members, including Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobbi Kristina Brown.

La'Princia Brown attends the 2015 Circle Of Sisters Expo at Jacob Javitz Center on October 18, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Laprincia Brown married the love of her life in August 2021 in a colourful ceremony held in Rhode Island. Their loved ones, including her father and friends, graced their occasion.

In 2019, Eddie, her now-husband, said:

Find you someone, you can talk their ear off too & repeat the same stories, but they always listen.

In 2016, through her blog Saving Prince, Laprincia had also shared some thoughts on her then-fiancée, saying:

Together, anything seems possible. For every doubt I have about the future, he proves there is always a way to make my dreams a reality. My fiancé gives me the strength to believe in myself, making me a better person for him and other people in my life.

My parents were never married, but their love for me has shown me what unconditional love is. I believe I’ve found that. I feel safe. I can finally be myself without fear of being shamed for who I am. It’s a beautiful feeling. I have a partner in life, and I’m in love with him.

Laprincia Brown's husband net worth

Her husband Eddie Ray is a popular media personality. He is active on both social media and radio. He co-owns a podcast where he has featured his father-in-law several times. There is no clear information on his net worth.

Despite being a celebrity daughter, Laprincia Brown has proven that she too can make a name for herself. With now being married to Eddie, the love of her life, we can only wish them a blissful marriage.

READ ALSO: Dannielynn Birkhead: age, family, modelling career, teeth, pictures, worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Dannielynn Birkhead. Dannielynn is not just any child; she is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of the late American playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and renowned photographer Larry Birkhead.

Despite losing her mother at a young age, her dad has ensured that she gets all the love she needs.

Source: Briefly.co.za