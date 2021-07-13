Legally Blonde cast then and now: Where are the characters today?

Who are the Legally Blonde cast? Legally blonde is a favourite to many. From the dramatic and unexpected plot twists, the movie remains one of the best ones ever. So, who are these people who played their characters so well? Where are they now? Hold on to your glasses because this article will look into the Legally Blonde cast members and their current whereabouts.

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith from Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name. Photo: @OnThisDayFilms

How old is Elle Woods meant to be? In Legally Blonde, Elle is a 21-year-old character living at the Delta Hu fictional California University Los Angeles, where she studies Fashion and merchandising.

Legally Blonde's details

Legally blonde is a 2001 American comedy movie directed by Luketic. The film was released in 2001, and it was a hit with an audience of more than $141 million. It also received moderately favourable reviews from critics.

Legally Blonde's cast members

Who are the Legally Blonde cast members? The list below contains the cast for the 2001 film and its 2003 and 2007 sequels. Most of them, nonetheless, are also in the Legally Blonde 2 cast.

1. Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods

The role of Elle Woods was played by Reese Witherspoon, an American actress, producer, and entrepreneur. Photo gettyimages (modified by author)

Is Elle Woods a real person? Elle Woods, in the movie, is the protagonist living at the Delta Nu House fictional California University Los Angeles, where she studies Fashion and merchandising.

How old was Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde? At the time of the film's initial release in 2001, Reese was 25 years old, and she is currently 45.

2. Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonte

Jennifer is an American actress best known for her role as Jeanie Stifler in the American Pie series. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Yet another Legally Blonde cast member is Jennifer. Best known for her role as Jeanie Stifler in the American Pie series, she was born on August 28, 1961, and she is currently 59 years. The Legally Blonde actress was later replaced by Orfeh in the 2007 musical.

3. Luke Wilson as Emmet Richmond

Luke is an American actor known for his roles in Idiocracy, The Royal Tenenbaums and Old School. Photo: @historywithcoy, @LukeWilson (modified by author)

Does the Legally Blonde cast include Luke Wilson? Yes, it does. He is taking the role of Emmet Richmond. He is an American actor known for his roles in films such as Idiocracy, The Royal Tenenbaums and Old School. Born on September 21, 1971, he is currently 49. He was later replaced by Christian Borle in the Legally Blonde musical cast.

4. Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington

Selma is an American actress known for several films such as Anger Management and Brown's Requiem. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Selma is an American actress known for several films such as Anger Management and Brown's Requiem. In the Legally blonde cast, she took the role of Vivian Kensington, the ex-wife of Warner Huntington. She, however, was not seen after the first movie.

5. Matthew Davis as Warner Huntington

Matthew W. Davis is an American actor known for his roles in What About Brian and Alaric Saltzman on The CW fantasy drama The Vampire Diaries. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Mathew is also among the male Legally Blonde cast. He was born on May 8, 1978, and is 43 years old. Other movies and shows he has starred in include How About Brian and Alaric Saltzman.

6. Alison Larter as Brook Taylor-Windham

Alison Elizabeth Larter is an American actress and model known for portraying fictional model Allegra Coleman in a 1996 Esquire magazine. Photo: GettyImages (modified by author)

Was Alison Larter in the Legally Blonde cast? Alsion, better known as Ali, is an American actress and model. She took on guest roles on several television shows in the 1990s. She made her film debut in Varsity Blues, followed by the horror films House on Haunted Hill and Final Destination 1 and 2.

7. Holland Taylor as Professor Elspeth Stromwell

Holland Taylor is an American actress and playwright who won the 1999 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Judge Kittleson The Practice. Photo: Julia Haynes

Holland is an American actress and playwright. She won the 1999 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Judge Roberta Kittleson on ABC's The Practice.

8. Jessica Cauffiel as Margot

Jessica Cauffiel is an American actress and singer known for her role as Tori in White Chicks. Photo: @La linterna mágica, @HallmarkDrama (modified by author)

The legally Blonde cast also included the talented Jessica Cauffiel, who is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her roles as Tori in White Chicks. She is also known as a scream queen for her roles in the slasher films Urban Legends: Final Cut and Valentine, as Sandra and Lily, respectively.

9. Alanna Ubach as Serena McGuire

Alanna Noel Ubach is an American actress known for her roles in Coco as Mamá Imelda and Meet the Fockers as Isabel Villalobos. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Who was in the cast as Serena McGuire? Alanna is an American actress known for her roles in Coco as Mamá Imelda and Meet the Fockers as Isabel Villalobos. The theatrical was born on October 3, 1975, and is currently 45 years old.

10. Victor Garber as Professor Callahan

Victor Garber is a Canadian actor and singer known for his work in television, film, and theatre, such as Jesus in Godspell and Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Victor is a Canadian actor and singer known for his work in television, film, and theatre. He started his career on the stage, playing roles such as Jesus in Godspell, Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and John Wilkes Booth in Assassins.

11. Linda Cardellini as Chutney Windham

Linda Edna Cardellini is an American actress known for her leading role in the teen drama Freaks and Geeks. Photo: @Linda Cardellini, @Coy Bailey II (modified by author)

Part of the Legally Blonde cast is Linda Cardellini. She is an American actress. In television, she is known for her leading roles in the teen drama Freaks and Geeks and the drama-thriller Bloodline.

12. Bruce Thomas as the UPS Guy

Bruce Thomas is an American actor well-known for being the motion capture actor of Master Chief in Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo Infinite. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Bruce is an American actor. He is well-known for being the motion capture actor of Master Chief in Halo 4 and Halo Infinite. Additionally, he is the voice of Russell Adler in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

13. Oz Perkins as David Kidney

Oz Perkins is an American actor, screenwriter, and director known for his roles in Psycho II and Six Degrees of Separation. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Oz Perkins II is an American actor, screenwriter, and director. Born on February 2 1974, in New York, United States, Oz is currently 47 years old. Perkins' first acting role was in Psycho II, in which he briefly appeared as the twelve-year-old version of the Norman Bates character his father portrayed.

14. Raquel Welch as Mrs. Windham-Vandermark

Raquel Welch is an American actress and singer. Photo: gettyimages (modified by author)

Raquel is an American actress and singer. She first won attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage, after which she won a contract with 20th Century Fox. They lent her contract to the British studio Hammer Film Productions, for whom she made One Million Years BC.

15. Greg Serano as Enrique Salvatore

Greg Serano is an American actor famous for his role as Pablo Betart on Wildfire. Photo: @Movie Guy 24/7, Victor Pierre Bounds II (modified by author)

The cast was also inclusive of Greg Serano, an American actor best known for his role as Pablo Betart on Wildfire and as Enrique Salvatore in Legally Blonde. In addition, he played a role in Power as Agent Juan Julio Medina.

So there you have it! The Legally Blonde actors! We can all agree that the Legally Blonde cast did an outstanding job and that the film would not be the same without them.

