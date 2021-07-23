The cast of Poldark TV series: real names, profile and latest updates

Poldark is a popular British historical drama television series based on the twelve novels by Winston Graham about Cornish hero Ross Poldark. Both the original series (which was released in 1975) and the 2015 television adaptation feature an impressive cast list that includes big names like Aidan Turner and Robbin Ellis. Here is a rundown of the cast of Poldark - both the 1970s version and the recent one as well.

Debbie Horsfield, Karen Thrussell, Aidan Turner, Ellise Chapell, Jack Farthing, Luke Norris and Georgie Barrat and other cast attend the series premiere. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The drama series follows the life of a British soldier who returns to his Cornwall home after fighting in the American War of Independence. The soldier finds that a lot has changed in the three years that he was away: his father died, his lands are ruined, and his one true love is about to marry his cousin.

Here's a helpful guide on who plays who in the series.

The cast of Poldark season 1

Here are the main characters in the first season of the show:

Aidan Turner as Ross

Aidan Turner attends London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections on June 9, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Born: 19 June 1983

Irish actor Aidan Turner plays Ross, who returns to Cornwall to find that a lot has changed in his native home.

Turner is known for his roles in The Hobbit and And Then There Were None.

Turner's first acting projects were in an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. His on-screen debut came in 2007 in the period drama series The Tudors.

He was also featured in other shows, such as Desperate Romantics and The Clinic, before playing Mitchell in Being Human.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Carne

Eleanor Tomlinson arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Born: 19 May 1992

English actress-singer Eleanor Tomilson plays Demelza, the only daughter of a poor alcoholic miner. She is rescued from a life of violence by Ross, who employs her as his kitchen maid.

Eleanor has appeared in several films such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Jack the Giant Slayer, Colette, and Love Wedding Repeat.

Heida Reed as Elizabeth Chynoweth

Heida Reed attends a Photocall as part of the 56th Monte Carlo Tv Festival at the Grimaldi Forum on June 15, 2016 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Born: 22 May 1988

Heiða Rún Sigurðardóttir, popularly known by her stage name Heida Reed, is an Icelandic actress and model. She is well known for her roles in One Day, Jo, and Silent Witness.

Heida plays Elizabeth; Elizabeth once promised herself to Ross but agreed to marry his cousin Francis.

Kyle Soller as Francis

Kyle Soller attends the Moet British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate Market on December 7, 2014 in London, England. Photo: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Born: 1 July 1983

American actor Kyle Soller plays Francis in the show. The actor is also known for The Titan, Fury, An Inspector Calls, and Anna Karenina.

Jack Farthing as George Warleggan

Jack Farthing attends the press night after party of "Knives In Hens" at The Hospital Club on August 22, 2017 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Born: 14 October 1985

British actor Jack Farthing is known for playing Freddie Threepwood in Blandings, George Balfour in The Riot Club, and Marc Fisher in the Netflix romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat.

In the drama series, he plays the villain George Warleggan, a banker who will do anything, including betraying his friends, to make a profit.

Warren Clarke as Charles

Warren Clarke (1947-2014), who plays the character of Detective Superintendent Andy Dalziel in the BBC Television crime series 'Dalziel and Pascoe', pictured circa 1996. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection

Source: Getty Images

Born: 26 April 1947

26 April 1947 Died: 12 November 2014

English actor Warren Clarke played Charles. The Dalziel and Pascoe star enjoyed a TV and film career spanning five decades.

The cast of Poldark season 2

Apart from the actors and actresses who appeared in the show's first season, the cast of Poldark season two also includes:

Hugh Skinner as Unwin Trevaunance

Sonny the Pug as Horace

The cast of Poldark season 3

The show's third season kicks off with Elizabeth about to give birth, Demelza's brothers showing up, and the French Revolution in full swing. New characters in this season include:

Elise Chappell as Morwenna Chynoweth

Tom York as Sam Carne

Harry Richardson as Drake Carne

Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage

Christian Brassington as Rev Osborne Whitworth

Sean Gilder as Tholly Tregirls

Gabrielle Wilde as Caroline Penvenen

Luke Norris as Dwight Enys

John Nettles as Ray Penvenen

Caroline Blakiston as Aunt Agatha

Harry Marcus as Geoffrey Charles

Beatie Edney as Prudie Paynter

Ruby Bentall as Verity Blamey

John Hollingworth as Captain Henshawe

Sebastian Armesto as Tankard

Matthew Wilson as Mark Daniel

Robin Ellis as Reverend Halse

The cast of Poldark season 4

The actors and actresses who play the new characters in the drama series' fourth season include:

Rebecca Front as Lady Whitworth

Max Bennett as Monk Adderley

Gabriella Wild as Caroline Enys

Martin Freeman (R) poses with (L-R) Eleanor Tomlinson, Aidan Turner, Heida Reed, Kyle Soller, Luke Norris, Ruby Bentall and guests, accepting the Radio Times Audience Award. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The cast of Poldark Season 5

In season 5, the new characters are played by:

Vincent Regan as Ned Despard Kerri McLean as Kitty Despard Peter Sullivan and Lily Dodsworth-Evans as Ralph and Cecily Hanson

Original Poldark cast

What happened to the original cast of Poldark? Find out below.

Robin Ellis as Ross

Born: 8 January 1942

The British actor played the protagonist Captain Ross in 29 episodes of the BBC classic series. He also plays Reverend Halse in the show's 2015 version.

Angharad Rees as Demelza

Born: 16 July 1944

16 July 1944 Died: 21 July 2012

Angharad was a Welsh actress who played the lowly servant Demelza in the show. She was a phenomenal stage actress who bagged a CBE for her services to theatre. However, despite her growing popularity due to Poldark's success, Anharad refused to take on any more major roles as she wanted to concentrate on motherhood.

She died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Robin Ellis, Angharad Rees, Jill Townsend and Ralph Bates, who starred in the original screenplay. Photo: @poldark

Source: Instagram

Jill Townsend as Elizabeth Chynoweth

Born: 25 January 1945

Jill quit acting in 1979 and had a change of career. She became a journalist then trained as a teacher. She is now a spiritual healer in California.

Clive Francis as Francis

Born: 26 June 1946

The British stage, television, and film actor played Francis in the 1975 version of the show. Clive is also known for his roles in Cursed, The Crown, and The Piglet Files.

Ralph Bates as George Warleggan

Born: 12 February 1940

12 February 1940 Died: 27 March 1991

Bates was an English actor known for his role in the British sitcom Dear John. He died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 51.

Christopher Biggins as Reverend Odgers

Born: 16 December 1948

Christopher Kenneth Biggins is an English actor and television presenter who played Reverend Odgers in the original screenplay. The phenomenal actor won I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Norma Streader as Verity

Born: 30 November 1943

The English actress played Francis' sister and Ross' cousin Verity in the original series. After Poldark, she played roles in successful period dramas such as Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina.

Mary Wimbush as Prudie Paynter

Born: 19 March 1924

19 March 1924 Died: 31 October 2005

Mary Wimbush was an extremely talented English actress whose career spanned 60 years. She was a stalwart of the West End theatre and played three roles in the BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers. Unfortunately, Mary had a stroke and died at age 81.

The popular British historical drama television series based on the twelve novels by Winston Graham. Photo: @poldark

Source: Instagram

Who is the cast of Poldark who played in The Hobbit?

Aidan Turner is the Poldark actor who also appeared in The Hobbit as Kili. The Irish actor also starred in the Lord of the Rings film series.

Why did Poldark kill himself?

Francis Poldark drowned trying to save Wheal Grace.

Is Valentine Poldark's son?

Valentine's biological father was Ross, but he was accepted and raised as George Warleggan's son.

Is Poldark based on a true story?

The events in the show are not a true story, but the events and notable figures of the early 1800s have influenced the plot.

In fact, the drama series' fifth season is inspired by the real history of the abolitionist movement and is heavily inspired by the campaign to end the slave trade.

Is there a season 6 of Poldark?

There has been no official announcement for Poldark season 6. However, executive producer of the show, Karen Thrussell, previously commented:

"This season (Poldark Season 5) will be the last series in Poldark's chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future holds".

The cast of Poldark consists of talented actors and actresses who are excelling in their careers. These entertainers have done a great job in bringing Winston Graham's books into life, and they are lauded for this.

