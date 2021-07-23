The cast of Poldark TV series: real names, profile and latest updates
Poldark is a popular British historical drama television series based on the twelve novels by Winston Graham about Cornish hero Ross Poldark. Both the original series (which was released in 1975) and the 2015 television adaptation feature an impressive cast list that includes big names like Aidan Turner and Robbin Ellis. Here is a rundown of the cast of Poldark - both the 1970s version and the recent one as well.
The drama series follows the life of a British soldier who returns to his Cornwall home after fighting in the American War of Independence. The soldier finds that a lot has changed in the three years that he was away: his father died, his lands are ruined, and his one true love is about to marry his cousin.
Here's a helpful guide on who plays who in the series.
The cast of Poldark season 1
Here are the main characters in the first season of the show:
Aidan Turner as Ross
- Born: 19 June 1983
Irish actor Aidan Turner plays Ross, who returns to Cornwall to find that a lot has changed in his native home.
Turner is known for his roles in The Hobbit and And Then There Were None.
Turner's first acting projects were in an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. His on-screen debut came in 2007 in the period drama series The Tudors.
He was also featured in other shows, such as Desperate Romantics and The Clinic, before playing Mitchell in Being Human.
Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Carne
- Born: 19 May 1992
English actress-singer Eleanor Tomilson plays Demelza, the only daughter of a poor alcoholic miner. She is rescued from a life of violence by Ross, who employs her as his kitchen maid.
Eleanor has appeared in several films such as Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Jack the Giant Slayer, Colette, and Love Wedding Repeat.
Heida Reed as Elizabeth Chynoweth
- Born: 22 May 1988
Heiða Rún Sigurðardóttir, popularly known by her stage name Heida Reed, is an Icelandic actress and model. She is well known for her roles in One Day, Jo, and Silent Witness.
Heida plays Elizabeth; Elizabeth once promised herself to Ross but agreed to marry his cousin Francis.
Kyle Soller as Francis
- Born: 1 July 1983
American actor Kyle Soller plays Francis in the show. The actor is also known for The Titan, Fury, An Inspector Calls, and Anna Karenina.
Jack Farthing as George Warleggan
- Born: 14 October 1985
British actor Jack Farthing is known for playing Freddie Threepwood in Blandings, George Balfour in The Riot Club, and Marc Fisher in the Netflix romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat.
In the drama series, he plays the villain George Warleggan, a banker who will do anything, including betraying his friends, to make a profit.
Warren Clarke as Charles
- Born: 26 April 1947
- Died: 12 November 2014
English actor Warren Clarke played Charles. The Dalziel and Pascoe star enjoyed a TV and film career spanning five decades.
The cast of Poldark season 2
Apart from the actors and actresses who appeared in the show's first season, the cast of Poldark season two also includes:
- Hugh Skinner as Unwin Trevaunance
- Sonny the Pug as Horace
The cast of Poldark season 3
The show's third season kicks off with Elizabeth about to give birth, Demelza's brothers showing up, and the French Revolution in full swing. New characters in this season include:
- Elise Chappell as Morwenna Chynoweth
- Tom York as Sam Carne
- Harry Richardson as Drake Carne
- Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage
- Christian Brassington as Rev Osborne Whitworth
- Sean Gilder as Tholly Tregirls
- Gabrielle Wilde as Caroline Penvenen
- Luke Norris as Dwight Enys
- John Nettles as Ray Penvenen
- Caroline Blakiston as Aunt Agatha
- Harry Marcus as Geoffrey Charles
- Beatie Edney as Prudie Paynter
- Ruby Bentall as Verity Blamey
- John Hollingworth as Captain Henshawe
- Sebastian Armesto as Tankard
- Matthew Wilson as Mark Daniel
- Robin Ellis as Reverend Halse
The cast of Poldark season 4
The actors and actresses who play the new characters in the drama series' fourth season include:
- Rebecca Front as Lady Whitworth
- Max Bennett as Monk Adderley
- Gabriella Wild as Caroline Enys
The cast of Poldark Season 5
In season 5, the new characters are played by:
- Vincent Regan as Ned Despard
- Kerri McLean as Kitty Despard
- Peter Sullivan and Lily Dodsworth-Evans as Ralph and Cecily Hanson
Original Poldark cast
What happened to the original cast of Poldark? Find out below.
Robin Ellis as Ross
- Born: 8 January 1942
The British actor played the protagonist Captain Ross in 29 episodes of the BBC classic series. He also plays Reverend Halse in the show's 2015 version.
Angharad Rees as Demelza
- Born: 16 July 1944
- Died: 21 July 2012
Angharad was a Welsh actress who played the lowly servant Demelza in the show. She was a phenomenal stage actress who bagged a CBE for her services to theatre. However, despite her growing popularity due to Poldark's success, Anharad refused to take on any more major roles as she wanted to concentrate on motherhood.
She died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.
Jill Townsend as Elizabeth Chynoweth
- Born: 25 January 1945
Jill quit acting in 1979 and had a change of career. She became a journalist then trained as a teacher. She is now a spiritual healer in California.
Clive Francis as Francis
- Born: 26 June 1946
The British stage, television, and film actor played Francis in the 1975 version of the show. Clive is also known for his roles in Cursed, The Crown, and The Piglet Files.
Ralph Bates as George Warleggan
- Born: 12 February 1940
- Died: 27 March 1991
Bates was an English actor known for his role in the British sitcom Dear John. He died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 51.
Christopher Biggins as Reverend Odgers
- Born: 16 December 1948
Christopher Kenneth Biggins is an English actor and television presenter who played Reverend Odgers in the original screenplay. The phenomenal actor won I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Norma Streader as Verity
- Born: 30 November 1943
The English actress played Francis' sister and Ross' cousin Verity in the original series. After Poldark, she played roles in successful period dramas such as Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina.
Mary Wimbush as Prudie Paynter
- Born: 19 March 1924
- Died: 31 October 2005
Mary Wimbush was an extremely talented English actress whose career spanned 60 years. She was a stalwart of the West End theatre and played three roles in the BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers. Unfortunately, Mary had a stroke and died at age 81.
Who is the cast of Poldark who played in The Hobbit?
Aidan Turner is the Poldark actor who also appeared in The Hobbit as Kili. The Irish actor also starred in the Lord of the Rings film series.
Why did Poldark kill himself?
Francis Poldark drowned trying to save Wheal Grace.
Is Valentine Poldark's son?
Valentine's biological father was Ross, but he was accepted and raised as George Warleggan's son.
Is Poldark based on a true story?
The events in the show are not a true story, but the events and notable figures of the early 1800s have influenced the plot.
In fact, the drama series' fifth season is inspired by the real history of the abolitionist movement and is heavily inspired by the campaign to end the slave trade.
Is there a season 6 of Poldark?
There has been no official announcement for Poldark season 6. However, executive producer of the show, Karen Thrussell, previously commented:
"This season (Poldark Season 5) will be the last series in Poldark's chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future holds".
The cast of Poldark consists of talented actors and actresses who are excelling in their careers. These entertainers have done a great job in bringing Winston Graham's books into life, and they are lauded for this.
