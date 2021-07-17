Disney's So Weird cast: Where are the stars of the popular show now?

Disney's So Weird cast made a lasting impact on the viewers. People do not understand why the network has not thought of releasing a So Weird reboot. The show's storyline is about a teenage girl, Fiona "Fi" Phillips, encountering strange things while on tour with her rock-star mum, Molly Phillips. Where are the stars of this popular show now?

How many seasons of So Weird are there? The series has three seasons and 65 episodes. The show has many scary scenes like spirits possessing the characters. Why did they replace Fi on So Weird? Fiona leaves the show to focus on other projects.

Where are the stars of So Weird now?

Disney started airing So Weird on its streaming platform, Disney+, on 12th November 2019. The last time the show was aired was in 2003. Watching the show brings back good memories and makes people wonder, "where is the So weird cast now?" Here is a list of the show's cast and summaries about their current lives:

1. Alexzandra Spencer Johnson as Annie Thelen

Annie is a friend of the Thornberrys and Fiona. In 1999, Alexzandera's brother, Matt, acted in So Weird as a guest character, Quinsn Carter. The Canadian singer, actress, and songwriter married Matt in November 2017 in Scotland, and they have a daughter. Alexzandera was featured in many films and TV series, including Selling Innocence.

2. Belinda Metz as Irene Bell

Irene’s husband is Ned, and she has a nephew called Danny. Belinda Metz's last acting role was Grace on the 2013 Red Widow TV show. The 61-year-old Canadian singer/actress has stayed away from the public eye for years now.

3. Cara DeLizia as Fiona “Fi” Phillips

Where is Cara DeLizia now? The 37-years-old Cara DeLizia was married to Robert Chambers for two years. The couple divorced in 2006. After acting in So Weird, Cara landed a role on FOX's Boston Public drama as Marcy Kendall. She is now a mother of three sons and the executive director of the Pou Timoun Foundation.

4. Dave Ward as Ned Bell

He is Molly’s bus tour driver and Clu, Jack, and Fiona’s teacher. Dave Ward is a private person. The public only knows that his wife is Lisa Ward.

5. Eric Lawrence Lively as Carey Bell

He comes into the Siren episode as Clu’s older brother. Eric Lively and Angelina Davydova have been married for over 17 years. They started dating in 2004 and tied the knots in 2005. He was in at least three relationships before settling down. The actor has featured in more movies and TV series like Deep Winter.

6. Erik von Detten as Clu Bell

He acts as Clue Bell, Carey's younger brother. Who is Erik von Detten married to? Erik von Detten and Angela's second child, Thomas von Detten, were born on 18th March 2021. Meanwhile, their daughter, Claire Elizabeth, is almost two years old.

7. Henry Franklin Winkler as Fergus McGarrity

The character, Fergus McGarrity, is an antagonist of So Weird's Halloween episode, Boo. Henry Winkler and Stacey Weitzman have two children, Max and Zoe Emily. The couple got married on 5th May 1978. Henry is a wonderful stepfather to Howard Weitzman.

8. Mackenzie Phillips as Molly Phillips

The So Weird Disney cast member acts as a widow and a rock star called Rick Phillips. Mackenzie married Jeffrey Sessler from 1979 to 1981 and guitarist Michael Barakan from 1986 to 2000. Her son, Shane Barakan (musician), was born in 1987. Phillips hooked up with at least seven men before marrying her current husband, Keith Levenson, in 2004.

9. Patrick Cannon Levis as Jack Phillips

He acts as Fi's older brother, Jack Phillips. The actor married Natalie in 2009 and had three daughters, Evan, Brennan, and Finley, by 2016. He joined the Faith Bible Church in 2016 and became a pastor.

10. Teryl Rothery as Irene Bell

Teryl acts as Irene Bell in the Family Reunion episode. Belinda Mertz replaces her after this episode. In So Weird, Irene is Molly's band manager. The Canadian actress was engaged to Carl Kumpera in 2013. After celebrating the 2014's Valentine's Day together, Teryl stopped mentioning Carl on her social media posts.

11. Bo Diddley as Frank

The music legend shows up in So Weird's Blues episode. Bo Diddley was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and he passed away in 2008.

The world is happy to know that most of the So Weird cast members are doing well. A reboot of Disney's So Weird show will excite millions of people. The series still has millions of fans even though it has been years since the last season was released.

