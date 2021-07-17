Laura Donnelly:15 fascinating facts about The Nevers actor

Laura Donnelly is a fast-rising Northern Irish actress. She is best known for her role as Jenny Fraser on Outlander, a Starz historical series. In 2021, Laura Donnelly was cast as the lead role on HBO's The Nevers, where she portrays the role of Amalia True. Join us as we discover 15 fascinating facts about the beauty queen!

Laura Donnelly is a Northern Irish actress. Photo: @Taylor Hill

A look at Laura Donnelly's movies and TV shows reveals a talented personality dedicated to her work. Some of her filmography credits include Insatiable (2008), Tolkien (2019), Britannia (2018 to 2021), The Fall (2013), Merlin (2009), and The Ferryman theatrical production.

Laura Donnelly's facts

Laura continues to gain international fame as she takes on roles in successful productions. This calls for increased scrutiny from fans who want to know more about her. Below are the top 15 lesser-known facts about the Northern Irish actress.

Laura Donnelly is known for her role as Jenny Fraser on Outlander. How is that bee hive?! Photo: @Taylor Hill

1. Laura Donnelly's age

How old is Laura Donnelly? The actress was born in 1982 and celebrates her birthday on 20th August. She will turn 39 years old on 20th August 2021.

2. Laura Donnelly's ethnicity

The actress has Irish roots. She hails from a small town in United Kingdom's Northern Ireland called Belfast. This is where she grew up, but her family has since relocated to Scotland.

3. How tall is Laura Donnelly?

The Outlander actress has a great looking body. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm). Her hair color is black while her eyes are brown.

4. Her parents are in the medical profession

Her mother is a nurse, while her father is a doctor. Her father's position as a physician offered him protection during Northern Ireland conflicts. Due to his profession, he was never identified as a member of any community, and the army did not trouble him.

5. Laura Donnelly's education

The actress attended The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to study drama. She graduated in 2004 and was lucky to be working on an onscreen acting project in 2005.

6. Uncle was killed during Northern Irelands' Troubles

Troubles was a moniker given to Northern Ireland conflicts that started in the late 1960s and ended in 1998. People were divided into Protestant and Catholic communities, but not in terms of religion. Laura's 26-year-old maternal uncle called Eugene Simons was among the unfortunate casualties. He disappeared on 1981's New Years Day at the hands of the Irish Republican Army. Sadly, his corpse was found three years later in a marsh.

7. Laura Donnelly's husband

Laura Donnelly's husband is Jez Butterworth (left), an English playwright and screenwriter. Photo: @Ilya S. Savenok

The actress is in a relationship with Jeremy Butterworth, an English screenwriter and playwright popularly known as Jez. She met Jez on the set of a stage play called The River. The two are yet to make their union official but they do live together.

8. Laura Donnelly's kids

The actress has two daughters, Radha and Ailbhe, whom she shares with Jez Butterworth. She got all the two children while working on The Ferryman Broadway production as Caitlin.

9. Past relationships

Before meeting Jez, Donnelly was linked to other men. She dated an Irish musician from the Snow Patrol Band called Nathan Connolly. They were together from the late 1990s but broke up in the early 2010s. She then had a short fling with Hollywood actor Lee Pace from 2015 to 2016.

10. Acting debut

The actress started landing onscreen roles in 2005. Her first project was called Sugar Rush, a Channel 4 teen drama, from 2005 to 2006. She portrayed a lesbian role as Beth.

11. Cast as a lead role on HBO's The Nevers

Laura Donnelly portrays Amalia True's character on HBO's The Nevers. Photo: @laurafdonnelly

The Nevers is an HBO period science fiction series set in the Victorian London era. The series debuted in early 2021, and she plays the lead role of Amalia True. She was also a lead character in Insatiable, a 2008 Irish film.

12. Will Laura return to Outlander?

Outlanders is a historical drama series that aired on Starz from 2014. It is expected to be renewed for a sixth season in 2022. Laura's role on the Outlanders is Jenny Fraser Murray. There are various reasons why Laura Donnelly won't be in Outlander anymore. She is committed to other projects, although her character is still in the story. If her schedule allows, she might return in future episodes.

13. Shared on-stage kiss with Hugh Jackman

Laura Donnelly (right) and Hugh Jackman (left) worked together on The River theatrical production. Photo: @Walter McBride

Hugh Jackman is a big name in the cinematic world. The Outlander actress had the honor of sharing an on-stage kiss with him during The River play on Broadway. The River play was written by her fiancé, Jez Butterworth, and she first appeared in it at the Royal Court Theatre in 2012.

14. Award-winning actress

Laura Donnelly won the Best Actress Award for The Ferryman during The Olivier Awards. Photo: @David M. Benett

In 2018, Laura Donnelly won an award for Best Actress at the Olivier Awards. This was to recognize her spectacular performance as Caitlin Carney on The Ferryman play in 2017. The Ferryman was written by Jez Butterworth and was based on her uncle's disappearance during Northern Ireland's Troubles.

She also received a Tony Award nomination in 2019 and an Evening Standard Theatre nomination in 2017 for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Caitlin Carney in The Ferryman.

15. Active on social media

The actress occasionally posts on her social media accounts. Laura Donnelly's Instagram account is @laurafdonnelly, while her Twitter handle is @LauraDonnelly6.

Laura Donnelly is undeniably one of the most successful actors from Northern Ireland. Her natural talent has enabled her to deliver outstanding performances for stage, television, and film productions. Fans cannot wait to be taken through a fascinating journey with her role on HBO's The Nevers.

