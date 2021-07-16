Former SSA Intelligence Official Thulani Dlomo Denies Being An Instigator

Thulani Dlomo, a former State Agency intelligence officer says that he is not a person of interest in the investigation of 12 instigators by police

Dlomo stated that state officials asked for his assistance when the unrest broke out in KwaZulu-Natal

Dlomo denies all allegations and says that he is loyal to his country and does not serve an individual

After multiple reports by news outlets alleging that former State Security Agency intelligence officer Thulani Dlomo was identified as one of the 12 instigators of the violent protests that led to looting and destruction of infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Dlomo denies all involvement.

News24 broke the news that three reliable and well-placed sources confirmed to the publication that Dlomo's name was handed over to the police for investigation earlier this week.

Former State Security Agency intelligence officer Thulani Dlomo says that he is not being investigated by the police as a person of interest for the riots taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The publication went on to further says that Dlomo was a loyal Zuma supporter and was at the centre of the unrest that operated under the 'Free Zuma' banner in the past week.

Dlomo has broken his silence and called out media publications that ran with the story of his involvement, according to a report by IOL. Dlomo stated that when the attacks started he was approached by state officials who asked him to assist them in putting an end to it.

"I have indicated to senior members of government that I am more than willing to assist. It is in our country’s interest to have stability and to protect the lives of innocent people and communities", he said.

Dlomo also stated that it was irresponsible for government officials to blame the unrest in the country on instigators and explained how to mirrored the Apartheid government's modus operandi.

Dlomo said that it was clear that poverty and Zuma's arrest were the motives behind the unrest.

"This is but a smokescreen to deflect from legitimate concerns about the arrest of President Jacob Zuma and the frustration due to poverty of the communities and people,"said Dlomo.

Dlomo further called out news outlets for using pictures of him dressed in Zulu regalia stating that it further perpetuated the idea of ethnic mobilisation.

In response to allegations of him being a loyal Zuma supporter, Dlomo stated that he has served South Africa for over two decades and that he was loyal to his country. He further added that he does not serve an individual but rather his country.

