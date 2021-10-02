The ANC believes that the people of the Western Cape, particularly the poor, feel like they do not belong

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa has firm opinions on this and said that the ANC understands the poor better and can make them feel included

Kodwa said that Cape Town is a divided city and said that the DA is happy with it being that way

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa has highlighted the plight of the poor in the Western Cape.

He says that the people of the province do not believe that they are part of the country under the leadership of the Democratic Alliance.

Kodwa believes that the ANC can change that and make them feel like they belong.

He said that Cape Town is a city that is clearly divided and that the DA is comfortable with that.

According to IOL the ANC is more sensitive to the needs of the poor.

