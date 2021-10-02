EFF: Banzi Dambuza says the party is ready to govern and to lead

The Economic Freedom fighters are not content to be an opposition party forever

They believe that the party is a government in waiting, Banzi Dambuza echoed these sentiments recently

Dambuza has said that the EFF has learned a lot over the past few years and are ready to lead

Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters are ready to lead the country according to the party's regional spokesperson Banzi Dambuza.

Dambuza said that the party had learned a lot and are ready to take over, he called the EFF a "government in waiting" according to IOL.

Banzi Dambuza believes that the EFF is ready to take over. Photo credit: @BanziDambuza, @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

The EFF has contested in the local government elections only two times and currently has seven councillors in office.

Political parties across the country are gearing up for the local elections. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is wooing voters in the Eastern Cape, EFF's Julius Malema is heading north and John Steenhuisen of the DA is heading to Gauteng and Cape Town.

Source: Briefly.co.za