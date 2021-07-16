SA Unrest: President Cyril Ramaphosa Conducts Oversight Visit in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa conducted an oversight visit in areas affected by looting in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday

Ramaphosa told reporters that the police have identified individuals believed to be instigators of the violence seen in the past week

Ramaphosa also praised ordinary citizens who have taken a stand to defend their communities against looters

The office of the presidency reported on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will conduct an oversight visit in areas affected by looting, theft and destruction of infrastructure in eThekwini KwaZulu-Natal.

The presidency added that while in eThekiwini, Ramaphosa will engage with the provincial government & security forces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated an oversight visit in KwaZulu-Natal where he assessed the damage caused by looting. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images

Ramaphosa was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Minister of State & Security Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, according to EWN.

Ramaphosa told reporters that instigators of the violent protests and looting seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been identified and will soon be arrested. He added that it was now apparent that these attacks were coordinated, according to a report by eNCA.

"It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa went on to assure citizens that the government would not allow anarchy and mayhem in the country.

Ramaphosa retracts ethic mobilisation statement

Ramaphosa told reporters that he recognises that he was erred when he stated that the acts of violence seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were influenced by ethnic mobilisation.

He explained that he made those claims based on earlier information that suggested that the motive behind the violent protests were ethnic. He went on to say that he recognised the kind of damage those comments can cause.

South Africans are defending their democracy

Ramaphosa stated that he was pleased with the number of communities that have taken a stand against looters and have decided to defend their malls and businesses, say that they were also defending the country's democracy.

"We welcome the fact ordinary citizens are working together with the security forces [and] are standing up, not only to defend their own assets but they are also defending our democracy because they can see that this an assault on the democratic situation that we have in our country," said Ramaphosa.

He went on to further say that he applauds citizens because they recognised that there is a lot at stake.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele heads back to Phoenix amidst racial tensions

Briefly News earlier reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele will return to Phoenix in Durban on Friday, one of the hardest-hit regions by violence and looting, and where racial tensions have risen as a result.

Police have confirmed that at least 20 people have been killed in Phoenix in the past few days while looting and destruction of infrastructure were raging on, according to a report by EWN.

Residents of the suburb have taken it upon themselves to secure most of their neighbourhood and protect businesses from looting while also prohibiting outsiders from entering.

In a media briefing, Cele stated that he did not believe that racial tensions were the core issues in Phoenix rather criminal behaviour was.

"I refuse to completely take the situation here as a racial situation and pardon criminality. For more, the domination here is criminality, yes indeed, the racial connotation has been there," he said.

Some of the residents of Phoenix have shared their frustrations with the restrictions in their neighbourhood highlighting that they were being treated like criminals and are restricted in accessing essentials.

