Minister of Police Bheki Cele Heads Back To Phoenix Amidst Racial Tensions

Police Minister Bheki Cele is said to be making another trip to Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal as looting continues

The police confirmed that at least 20 people have died in Phoenix as residents are said to be defending their neighbourhood

Cele initially stated that racial tensions were secondary in Phoenix and said that criminality was the core issue

Minister of Police Bheki Cele will return to Phoenix in Durban on Friday, one of the hardest-hit regions by violence and looting, and where racial tensions have risen as a result.

Police have confirmed that at least 20 people have been killed in Phoenix in the past few days while looting and destruction of infrastructure were raging on, according to a report by EWN.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is heading back to the suburb of Phoenix on Friday, to try calm the situation.

Residents of the suburb have taken it upon themselves to secure most of their neighbourhood and protect businesses from looting while also prohibiting outsiders from entering.

eNCA reported that Cele visited Phoenix on Thursday following multiple reports of racial tensions in the suburb.

In a media briefing, Cele stated that he did not believe that racial tensions were the core issues in Phoenix rather criminal behaviour was.

I refuse to completely take the situation here as a racial situation and pardon criminality. For more, the domination here is criminality, yes indeed, the racial connotation has been there," he said.

Some of the residents of Phoenix have shared their frustrations with the restrictions in their neighbourhood highlighting that they were being treated like criminals and are restricted in accessing essentials.

Mayibuya Youth Organisation's Siviwe Benya says despite what has been said the racial tensions in Phoenix were apparent, according to a report by The Witness.

Benya added that he had been a Phoenix resident for 16 years but had been stopped multiple times at roadblocks set up by residents.

“From my experience with the Phoenix police station and the community here is that the issue of racism between blacks and Indians is something that is there but no one is willing to engage it,” he said.

