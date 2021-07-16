KZN Comes Together, 40 000 Loaves of Bread & 40 000 Litres of Milk Reach Durban

NGO's across Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng have come together to help distribute milk and bread to starving Durban communities

Plans to safely transport the food supplies from Gauteng to KZN had begun Tuesday night and the goods were carefully delivered and distributed by Thursday, 15 July

Locals say they are still worried about the dire food shortage and hope the situation will improve soon

At least 20 different businesses, NGOs and NPO’s – including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation (NMJ) – have joined hands to distribute 40 000 loaves of bread and 40 000 litres of milk to communities impacted by the recent looting action.

These KZN locals are coming together to help the community. Images: UGC

Source: UGC

Hungry people lined up from all over the greater Durban area to get their share of the bread and milk which had been distributed by the kind volunteers on Thursday, 15 July.

Mohamed Gany, Chairman of NMJ, shared that plans to bring the much-needed foodstuffs to Durban from Gauteng had begun on Tuesday night.

With the food shortages reaching a critical low in KZN, various businesses and community organisations in Gauteng had funded both the food and the private security contingent that had been needed to get the milk and bread to Durban from Gauteng safely.

In an effort to avoid large crowds at the distribution points, caring volunteers, as well as larger organisations in Durban, had pooled resources together to ensure the milk & bread reached communities safely.

Residents continue to hope that the dire food shortages gripping the city will be resolved as soon as supply chains can be restored. However, for now, these kind volunteers seem happy enough to lend a helping hand.

Community comes together to clean up after looting: #TaxiOwnersCleanUp

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that in the aftermath of the recent looting action, South Africans are banding together to help clean up our streets. One KZN taxi owner has headed to the streets of Durban CBD and together with a group of well-meaning volunteers has brought the street back to its old glory.

Heading online, Siyanda Calvin Ntenga shared the heartfelt post.

"Before and after pictures of today’s SANTACO-KZN, Durban Central Region taxi owners clean up campaign. It was great seeing the community come out in numbers to join. Let's rebuild our beautiful South Africa!!!" he captioned the post.

Social media users were definitely encouraged by the display of comradery. Many complimented the men and women for taking matters into their own hands and not waiting on the government to fix things.

Check out some of the comments below:

SunShine Andile Majola said:

"Leading from the front as always bro‼️ You’re an inspiration."

Lihle Lee Skylar Mntambo said:

"You always doing such great things. God bless you and the team."

Nkosingiphile WaseMgazini said:

"So proud of you bhuti ave humble awuziphakamisi."

Zinhle Yolanda said:

"Wow this is what I called Humanity....Siyabonga ma-Africa amahle."

Mandisa Zulu said:

"I think this should be an ongoing thing,liyaNgcola bo iTheku… really nice initiative."

Buhle Latha said:

"Somebody just lost a tender to clean the city. Big up to SANTACO."

Kyle Russouw said:

"Well done brother!"

Source: Briefly.co.za