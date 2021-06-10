Cara Whitney: All you need to know about Larry the Cable Guy's wife

Cara Whitney, an American radio DJ, is famously known as Larry the Cable Guy's wife. The couple owns and runs their Git-R-Done charity foundation. Larry the Cable Guy's real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney. He is a popular American actor, stand-up comedian, singer, and voice-over artist. While most grooms and brides go for classy suits and designer wedding gowns, Cara and Daniel dressed casually for their simple wedding.

Larry the Cable Guy's wife holding his hand. Photo: @Refinance Gold US

Cara and Larry's NGO helps families facing financial challenges. It has raised millions of USDs from donors to help children and veterans. Some of the notable donations Larry and his wife's foundation made were $1 million to the Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln, Neb, $5 million to the Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation and the Intl, and $1.2 million to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital's children's centre.

Cara Whitney profile summary

Full name: Cara Whitney

Cara Whitney Year of birth: 1976

1976 Age: 45 years when 2021 ends

45 years when 2021 ends Career: Radio personality, author, actress, and DJ

Radio personality, author, actress, and DJ Nationality: American

American Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Brown

Brown Net worth: $1 million

Cara Whitney's biography

Who is Larry the Cable Guy's wife? The actor's wife is Cara Whitney. She started deejaying on the radio in Wisconsin and later moved to Los Angeles to advance her career. The radio personality loves animals, especially horses because she grew up on her father's cattle farm.

Larry and his wife expecting a baby. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

What is Cara Whitney's hometown? She was born in 1976 and raised in Wisconsin. The celebrity went to a local high school, where she discovered her interest in writing and acting. She has published several top-selling children's books from 2018 to date.

Although the esteemed lady talks less about her education, the public is sure that she graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in 1998. How old is Cara Whitney? Cara Whitney's age will be 45 years by the end of this year.

Cara Whitney's marriage

How did Larry the Cable Guy meet his wife? In 2004, fate made them meet in Los Angeles, California. She was already doing great in her career. The duo exchanged their marital vows on 3rd July 2005 after dating for almost a year. Cara Whitney's wedding was a unique $180 field ceremony in Nebraska.

The bride threw on a nice pair of shorts and a camo tank top while her groom put on a cut-off sweatshirt and shorts. The radio DJ's parents-in-law are Shirley and Tom Whitney. Tom is a Christian minister, guitarist, and entertainer.

Larry and his family standing in front of a crowd. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Cara Whitney's children

Larry the Cable Guy's wife gave birth to Wyatt (son) on 2nd August 2006. She then had Reagan (daughter) on 29th October 2007. They named her after Lawrence's favourite US president called Ronald Reagan.

Dan Whitney gave his wife a platinum ring with a diamond stone when she delivered Reagan. It was his way of appreciating her for being a mother. Dan would also leave her touching hand-written love notes and often attended to the baby.

Wyatt got cured of hip dysplasia after surgery and seven months of treatment. He was born with this dangerous illness that cripples someone if not treated on time. The couple's experience with their son motivated them to start an NGO. Larry's family lives in a $3.6 million Scottsdale mansion in Arizona, and they own a 180-acre farm in Nebraska. The farm has dozens of horses.

Cara Whitney's books and movies

The gold-hearted lady is an established author. Cara Whitney's books include the 2018 Unbridled Faith: 100 Devotions From The Horse Farm. The book is for 8 to 12-year-olds, and it delves into the unforgettable experiences the celebrity family had on their Nebraska farm.

The celebrity couple smiling at the camera. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

The skilled author has two more books. The inspiring Unbridled Faith Devotions for Young Readers came out in 2020, while the latest release is 2021's Fields of Grace: Sharing Faith from the Horse Farm.

Cara Whitney's movies include Celebrity Family Feud Self which was released in 2008, the 2009 Biography Self - Wife and the 2018 Fox and Friends Self - Author, Unbridled Faith. What's Larry the Cable Guy's net worth? Cara Whitney's net worth stands at a million USD, and Daniel Whitney's net worth is around $50 million.

Cara Whitney's photos

You will rarely find Cara Whitney's pictures on social platforms because the actor's wife is inactive on these sites. There are multiple Cara Whitney's Instagram pages, but none of them is hers. These are some of the pictures taken at events years ago.

1. The adorable celebrity family

Larry and his wife carrying their children. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Larry is carrying their five-year-old son named Wyatt, while Cara is carrying the four-year-old Reagan. The family attended the World Premiere of Disney Pixar's Cars 2 event. The event took place on 18th June 2011 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

2. Her family is sociable

The family taking a photo with an elderly lady at an event. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Larry's family attended the premiere of Cars 3 event at Anaheim Convention Center. Their daughter was nine years old, while their son was ten years old. The event happened on 10th June 2017.

3. The couple's celebrity friends

Larry and Cara taking a photo with David Beckham and his wife. Photo: @Todd Williamson

The Whitneys have a good relationship with other celebrity's couples. They took a photo with David Beckham (veteran soccer player) and his wife, Victoria Beckham (singer), after an event in Los Angeles, California. The celebrity couples attended Walt Disney Pictures' Cars 2 premiere event at the El Capitan Theatre on 18th June 2011.

Cara Whitney is a private person. The public knows a handful about her life even though she and her husband have been celebrities for decades. The duo's successful and lowkey marital life inspires more couples and people planning to marry someday.

