Crystal Bowersox: Age, children, spouse, American Idol, teeth, where is she?

Crystal Bowersox is an American musician and actress. She was introduced to the entertainment industry in 2010 after her spectacular performance on American Idol season nine, where she clinched the second position. Where is she now? Read on for more.

Crystal's love for music started at an early age, and she used to sing on the streets, in clubs and concerts. She never fails to win over audiences with her soulful tune.

Crystal Bowersox profile summary

Full name: Crystal Lynn Bowersox

Crystal Lynn Bowersox Date of birth: 4th August 1985

4th August 1985 Crystal Bowersox's age: 35 years old

35 years old Height: 5'6"

5'6" Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Singer, songwriter, actress Genre: Folk, pop, rock, country

Folk, pop, rock, country Record label: Mamasox

Mamasox Website: crystalbowersox.com

crystalbowersox.com Twitter:

Instagram: @crystalbowersox

Biography

The singer was born on 4th August 1985 in Elliston, Ohio, the United States, to Kelly Lynn and William Lester Bowersox. Her parents went their separate ways when Crystal and Kark, her twin brother, were only two years old.

Crystal started singing and writing music at age 10 and later formed a band with her brothers called Oldinuph. She left Elliston for Chicago at age 17 to further her music career.

How tall is Crystal Bowersox? The singer stands at 5 feet and 6 inches. For her education, the singer went to Oak Harbor High School and later enrolled at Toledo School for the Arts.

Illness

The singer has type 1 diabetes. Crystal was diagnosed with the disease when she was six years old and promised after her Idols competition to bring more diabetes awareness.

Crystal Bowersox's teeth

The musician used to have a gap-toothed smile while competing on American Idol. She revealed to PEOPLE that she used to wear braces while young but discontinued the treatment due to financial constraints. She later fixed the problem and can now smile with confidence.

Crystal Bowersox's spouse

The musician has been in several affairs. At the age of 23, while on small Crystal Bowersox's tours in Chicago, she got pregnant, but the guy allegedly left when she was a few weeks pregnant. She later gave birth to a son called Anthony Levi Mason.

In October 2010, she tied the knot with singer Brian L. Walker in Chicago, United States. However, the union did not last long as the two went their separate ways in May 2013. Later in November 2013, the singer announced that she is bisexual, and her song Coming Out For Christmas details her identity. As of 2021, Crystal Bowersox has not revealed her relationship status or plans to have more children.

Crystal Bowersox on American Idol

The singer was a contestant on American Idol season nine in 2010. She auditioned for the competition in Chicago, Illinois, and her performance impressed the judges, including Simon Cowell, from the start until the end of the season.

Bowersox was an audience favourite throughout the competition and clinched the runner-up position after Lee DeWyze. The position made her the first female to get into the American Idol finale since Jordin Sparks' spectacular performance in 2007.

What is Crystal Bowersox doing now?

Soon after her impressive American Idol performance, Crystal concentrated on her singing career, which she had been doing since childhood. She released her first single, Up to the Mountain, in 2010.

The musician released her first studio album called Farmer's Daughter in 2010. Other Crystal Bowersox albums include All That for This (2013) and Alive (2017). She also has several EP's and singles.

Her first record label was Jive-19 from 2010 to 2011; then she signed to Shanachie in 2012. The singer is signed to Mamasox since 2013.

What genre is Crystal Bowersox? The singer majors in folk, country, rock, soul, and acoustic music.

The singer has also tried her hands at acting. Her first acting gig was on the second season of Body Proof. She also joined Always, Patsy Cline, a Broadway production in 2014, as country singer Patsy Cline.

What is Crystal Bowersox's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has an estimated net worth of $600 thousand. Most of her earnings come from music.

Music used to be Crystal Bowersox's source of peace from a young age, and she has managed to turn the therapeutic passion into a thriving career. Her work and enthusiasm to get better continue to propel her to greatness.

