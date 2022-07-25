Where is Isabella Guzman today? The sad story of the famous TikTok killer

Isabella Guzman became popular after her trial for murder case was live-streamed and uploaded on TikTok. This was in 2013, and since then, her name has become a sensation on the internet. This notoriety is because people wish to know the current state of her trial and if she has been acquitted of the charge and released.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Isabella Guzman became popular after her trial for murder case was live-streamed and uploaded on TikTok. Photo: @isabella.guzman.161009

Source: Facebook

What happened to Isabella Guzman? Isabella was only 18 years old when she was prosecuted for murdering her mother in cold blood by stabbing her with a knife. She pleaded not guilty to the crime while her defence counsel cited that she was schizophrenic and mentally unhealthy.

Profile summary

Full name Isabella Yun-Mi Guzman Gender Female Date of birth June 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark Blue Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5' 6" Father Robert Guzman Mother Yun-Mi Hoy Stepfather Ryan Hoy Marital status Single

Background information

Isabella Guzman was born and raised in the United States of America, where she lives today. The actual day of her birth has not been revealed, but her birth month and year are June and 1995, respectively. Isabella Guzman's age as of 2022 is 27 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Guzman's mother's name is Yun-Mi Hoy, while her father is Robert Guzman. Her stepfather's name is Ryan Hoy. She is of mixed ethnicity, comprising Hispanic and caucasian ancestry because her mother is Hispanic while her father is caucasian.

After Isabella Guzman's parents divorced, her mother married Ryan Hoy. This led to Isabella living with her and the stepfather for some time before living with her biological father.

Isabella stabbed her mother with a knife 31 times in the face and 48 stab wounds to the neck at their home. Photo: @IsabillaGuzman

Source: Facebook

Isabella Guzman's story of murder

Isabella's story is heartbreaking because it is unusual to hear of a murder story involving a daughter and her mother. On 28th August 2013, 18-year-old Isabella stabbed her mother with a knife 31 times in the face and 48 times in the neck at their home in Aurora, Colorado, United States. The injury sustained led to the death of Yun-Mi.

The murderer ran away after the incident but was captured the same day her stepfather notified the police. Guzman was charged with the first-degree murder of her mother as an adult and was eligible for punishment because she was already 18.

According to the stepdad, Isabella has been recalcitrant since early childhood and always argued with her mother. As a result, she was sent to live with her father when she was seven years old and returned after some time.

Also, her aunt said Guzman has a friendly demeanour but could get angry and lock herself in a room, though not to the extent of being violent. As time passed before the murder, Yun-Mi Hoy feared her daughter because she started posing a threat to her. She reportedly sent her mother a letter that read, "you will pay," so the mother reported to her father, who talked to her that same day.

Mrs Hoy also reported to the police about the threat to her life a few hours before the murder occurred. But unfortunately, Isabella was never deterred from her intentions and proceeded to kill her mother in the bathroom.

Arraignment and verdict

Isabella was arraigned at Arapahoe County court on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of violent crimes. But then, the case was postponed until the afternoon because Isabella refused to come out of her cell.

The murderer pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the counsel in her defence argued that she did not know what she did because she had schizophrenia. Also, doctors testified in court in 2014 that Guzman had suffered a high level of delusion for years due to schizophrenia.

Guzman was sent to Pueblo State Hospital for treatment instead of prison. Photo: @IsabillaGuzman

Source: Facebook

It was even said that she did not know Yun-Mi Hoy was her mother and that she thought she was protecting the world from harm by removing a perceived threat. On those grounds, the judge was convinced that the suspect did not commit the crime intentionally and did not know right from wrong, given the significant mental health challenge presented in the evidence.

Consequently, miss Guzman was sent to Pueblo State Hospital for treatment instead of the prison with the condition that she would stay there until she was no longer a threat to herself and the community at large.

Release

Isabella Guzman's release is not in sight yet because her mental health will have to be attested by the hospital and affirmed by the court. However, in November 2020, she told Sallinger that she had healed and would like to have her freedom.

She also mentioned that her parents abused her at home, which mostly led to fights. She narrated how the abuse became intense when she decided to leave her parents' faith, Jehovah's Witnesses. The formalities for her freedom are still being reviewed.

Why is Isabella Guzman on TikTok?

The videos of her trials were uploaded on the social media platform. So far, Isabella Guzman's TikTok videos have been watched by over 100 million users, making her trend for the wrong reasons.

Isabella Guzman has been in confinement since being found to have murdered her mother. But instead of being in prison or facing punishment, she was hospitalised for about seven years because she was diagnosed as schizophrenic. Reasons for the motive of the murder are unknown.

READ ALSO: Who is Jordan Masterson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared Jordan Masterson, one of the most sought-after movie and television actors in today's American entertainment industry. Jordan started appearing in front of the camera when he was about five. He was already in several commercials before he was a teenager. Follow the link to find out more!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News