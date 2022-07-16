Steffiana de la Cruz is a popular Filipino-American actress known for being the partner of American comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James. What movies has Steffiana de la Cruz been in? How did she meet Kevin James? Take a look at her life, age, children, net worth and much more.

Her real name is Stephanie Anna Marie Zantua, and she was born on August 28, 1974, in the Philippines. Photo: @Micheal Stewart

Steffiana de la Cruz has appeared in a few films and has also been a model throughout her career. But did you know she was on a blind date with Kevin James? Get the gist of this epic Hollywood love story.

Steffiana de la Cruz's profiles

Real name Stephanie Anna Marie Zantua Nickname Steffiana de la Cruz Birthplace Philippines Birth date August 28, 1974 Age 48 years as of 2022 Zodiac Sign Virgo Profession Actress and model Nationality American Profiles Not known Marital Status Married Spouse Kevin James Children Sienna-Marie, Shea Joelle Kannon Valentine, Sistine Sabella Height 5'8" Weight 55 kgs Net worth Approximately $5 million

Who is Steffiana de la Cruz?

Her real name is Stephanie Anna Marie Zantua, and she was born on August 28, 1974, in the Philippines. Steffiana de la Cruz's age is 48 years as of 2022.

Steffiana comes from the Filipino minority and has American citizenship. But unfortunately, there is no information when it comes to her education and academic achievements. When she was a teenager, her parents moved to New York.

Steffiana de la Cruz's movies and TV shows

Her career has primarily revolved around entertainment. She is a stellar actress and model in several hit movies. She began her career as a model but later identified several opportunities to go into acting - in which she excelled.

What movies has Steffiana de la Cruz been in?

She made her TV debut as a masseur in the episode Das Duell of the German crime drama Die Gang in 1997. Afterwards, she took the opportunity and appeared on a CBS show, The King of Queens.

She was later cast in season 4 of Eddie Money and took the role of a masseuse. Later, she appeared in season 6 of Damned Yanky as Tine, season 7 of Sue on the Black list as Sue and season 9 of The Affair Trade as Sienna.

Is Kevin James' wife in Zookeeper? Yes, she played Robin. She also played the role of Kira for the 2009s sequel Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Steffiana comes from the Filipino minority and has American citizenship. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

How did Kevin James and Steffiana de la Cruz meet?

In late 2001, she was single, and one of her friends was Kevin's interior designer. Her pal suggested that Cruz goes on a blind date with Kevin. She was initially unsure, but after contemplating, she went for it.

Kevin James and Steffiana de la Cruz's wedding

Kevin and Steffiana got engaged in 2003; they later had a beautiful wedding at St. Edward Catholic Church in Dana Point, California, on June 19, 2004. They had more than 200 people, including Ray Romano.

Steffiana de la Cruz's children

The two are blessed with four children. Their first daughter is Sienna-Marie James; she was born in September 2005 and is currently 17. Their second child is Shae Joel, born in June 2007; Sistina Sabella James is their third child, born in 2015; their youngest child is Kannon Valentine James, born in 2011.

Physical stats

Steffiana de la Cruz's height is 5'8", and she weighs 55kgs. She is a tall, appealing, and gorgeous American model. Her body figure is amazing, with her measurements being 32-24-34. She has luscious dark brown hair and eyes.

Kevin James and his wife have four children. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Steffiana de la Cruz's car accident

Steffiana and two of her friends were involved in a grizzly accident on September 3, 2001, while travelling with the Vietnamese-American actress Thug Trang and model Angela Rockwood.

Trang and Steffianna were supposed to be bridesmaids at Rockwood's wedding. Unfortunately, as she drove, Steffiana hit loose gravel along the side of the street and lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved uncontrollably, hitting exposed rocks.

The consequences of the accident were disastrous; Rockwood suffered a severe injury to her spine and could not move from her neck down, and Steffiana survived with minor injuries. Sadly, Trang passed away in a chopper that took her to the hospital after she suffered internal injuries.

She comes from the Filipino minority and has American citizenship. Photo: @M. Tran

Steffiana de la Cruz's net worth

She is a wealthy actress and model with a net worth of approximately $5 million. All her money comes from her career in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, her superstar boyfriend, Kevin James, has a net worth of $85 million, mostly from his acting career.

Steffiana de la Cruz has built a beautiful life with her husband, Kevin James, for their children. However, despite her success in her life and career, she is still mostly known as the wife of the comedic actor Kevin James.

