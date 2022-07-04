Being in the entertainment industry warrants public scrutiny and fans wanting to know more about your life and darkest secrets. However, what most celebrities do not understand is they have the power to control how much of their lives they can share with the public. Jefferson White is one such figure. Despite his admirable success and fame, he shares bits of his life. Jefferson White's biography unpacks some of the unknown facts about his life.

Jefferson White is an American actor and producer. He is famous for playing Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone. His success transcends beyond the show. He has made appearances in award-winning shows like How to Get Away with Murder. Who is he beyond the figure we see gracing shows on the screen? Go through his biography to find out more.

Jefferson White's profile summary

Full name Jefferson White Nickname Jeff Famous for Web series Yellowstone Date of birth 3rd November 1987 Age 34 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Mount Vernon, Lowa, United States Hometown Mount Vernon, Lowa, United States Current residence Mount Vernon, Lowa, United States Ethnicity White Nationality American Occupation Actor and producer Religion Christianity College Lowa State University Educational qualification Graduate Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5' 7" Weight in kg 70 kg Weight in pounds 154 lbs Hair colour Dark brown Source of income Acting Instagram _jeffersonwhite Facebook Jefferson White Twitter @_JeffersonWhite

Jefferson White's age

How old is the actor Jimmy on Yellowstone? Jeff White was born on 3rd November 1987 in Mount Vernon, Lowa, United States. As of July 2022, he is thirty-four years old.

What nationality is Jefferson White?

He was born and raised in Mount Vernon, Lowa, United States. Judging by his place of birth, he is an American national.

Not much is known about Jefferson's childhood or his upbringing. However, he attended the Lowa State University and later transitioned to the Actors Theatre of Louisville. Even though he had a special place for acting in his heart, he opted for advertising as his profession.

Jefferson White's movies and TV shows

During an interview with Script and Score in 2019, he revealed how much he loved acting in high school and had acted all his life. However, he struggled with being nervous at the prospect of trying to live in the world as an actor.

The talented actor appeared as Curio in Twelfth Night and Judge Beack in Hedda Gabler, among other ISU Theatre productions. He was a member of the speaking team, chess club, choir and theatrical department. He built quite a reputation during his teenage years.

Apart from school, Jefferson appeared in many musicals and plays. His prowess earned him an All-State award for group improv in 2007. Eventually, White joined the Actors Theatre of Louisville as an apprentice.

After his performance at a show, he was contacted by an agent, after which Jefferson relocated to New York City to pursue acting. His first audition was in 2014, and he landed a role in the show The Americans.

'Manhattan'

His promising career in acting reached its climax when White landed a role as a naive Lowa child on the WGN America show Manhattan. In the show, Lowa was a young soldier stationed at the site where nuclear bombs were being constructed.

His other movies and TV show roles include:

Philip Jessup in How To Get Away with Murder in 2015

in 2015 Gary in Law & Order: Special Victims in 2015

in 2015 Dorian Moll in Elementary in 2015

in 2015 Gary Hinman in Aquarius in 2016

in 2016 Officer Eric Carlson in Blue Bloods in 2016

in 2016 Joshua Masterson on House of Cards in 2016

in 2016 Kevin in Hat Trick B*tches in 2017

in 2017 Lincoln Steffens in The Alienist in 2018

in 2018 Jerry Pierson in The Twilight Zone in 2019

in 2019 Parker in Blindspot in 2020

in 2020 The Good Fight in 2021

in 2021 The Bite in 2021

His other notable acting credits include short films such as:

Swallow Grass Snakes in 2018

in 2018 Dedalus in 2018

in 2018 Swipe in 2019

in 2019 Treasure Trouble in 2019

in 2019 A Home in the Middle and The Mouse and the Lion in 2020

in 2020 No Future in 2020

'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone is an American drama series centred around the Dutton family, led by Joh Dutton. In the show, Jefferson features as Jimmy Hurdstrom alongside Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes.

In 2020, during an interview with Deadline, Jefferson revealed that Jimmy's path is one of the show's most exciting arcs. According to him, playing the role made him do things he had never tried before.

The show premiered on Peacock Network and later on Netflix. White has appeared in the show's four seasons, and it has been renewed for a fifth season.

Is Jefferson White a producer of Yellowstone?

Apart from playing the main role in Yellowstone, Jefferson is also the show's producer. The show has four seasons, and a fifth season is underway.

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone?

Speculations about Jefferson leaving Yellowstone in season 5 have been going around. However, the actor assured his fans that he was not leaving the show.

Is Jefferson White married?

It is unclear whether White has a wife or if he has any children. Neither are there any records indicating that he is in a relationship with anyone or has a girlfriend. Jefferson White and co-star Casey Wortmann were seen together at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on 27 February 2022, which sparked relationship rumours among fans.

Jefferson White's net worth

White maintains a private profile online. Therefore, there is no conclusive information about his net worth. Some sources approximate his net worth to be between $500,000 to $1 million. However, this information is not verifiable.

Jefferson White's facts

Apart from the details mentioned above, these facts sum up who White is.

He is a fitness freak. He is famous for his stylish looks. He has worked as a professional model. He has 241K+ followers on his Instagram as of 7 July 2022. He is an animal lover and owns a dog. His dedication to his craft, creativity, and passion make him a standout thinker with a positive attitude.

These details about Jefferson White take you on a trip through his life. Even though he rarely lets the public in on his private life, his craft is enough reason to celebrate him.

