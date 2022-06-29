Who is Kevin Costner's wife? All you need to know about Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has been a Hollywood heartthrob for several decades now. He has won the hearts of many thanks to his unmatched on-screen excellence. But, like his career, his personal and love life has always been in the spotlight. So who is Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner?

Christine Baumgartner attends the 2nd Annual Gala "Rwanda Rocks" Charity Event at Vibrato Jazz Grill in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, is a celebrity wife with several other titles and achievements in her name. She is famously known as an American model and handbag designer. In addition, she has worked for many brands and beauty companies. She is also famously known for marrying movie star Kevin Costner.

Christine Baumgartner's profile summary

Full name Christine Anne Baumgartner Nickname Christine Baumgartner Gender Female Date of birth 4th March 1974 Age 48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race (German and Swiss) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-68-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jim Baumgartner Siblings Two Marital status Married Partner Kevin Costner Children Three (Cayden Wyatt Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Grace Avery Costner) University California State University Profession Former model, handbag designer, entrepreneur Net worth $7 million

Christine Baumgartner's biography

The entrepreneur was born on 4th March 1974 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Christine Baumgartner’s age is 48 years (as of 2022). She is the daughter of Jim Baumgartner (father), but she has not offered any information about her mother.

After her elementary and high school education, the former model joined California State University. She graduated with a degree in business. However, she joined the modelling sector shortly after her university graduation.

Career

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Christine has been interested in fashion and style since she was very young. She started her career as a model before joining the fashion industry. In her later 20s, she started designing her bags after needing a fashionable and functional laptop carrier.

In 2004, she joined hands with one of her friends, Tamara Muro, and they launched their first handbag business. They named their collection Cat Bag Couture, with Cat standing for Christine and Tamara. Unfortunately, after working together for a while, Tamara left the venture due to family obligations.

Later, she renamed the business to the CBC brand, standing for Baumgartner Costner. Even though the initial idea was to design laptop bags, she diversified into other designs. As a result, Christine Baumgartner's handbags are functional and stylish.

Apart from modelling and entrepreneurship, she has made several television appearances. They include:

The Johanness B Kerner Show

Entertainment Tonight

Inside Edition

Who is Christine Baumgartner's husband?

Her husband is Kevin Costner. He is an award-winning American actor, film director, musician and producer from California, USA. He has been active in the film industry since 1978.

The duo first met on a golf course in 1980. More than a decade later, in 1998, they met again at a restaurant where they exchanged contacts and started dating immediately after. The couple has 20 years difference between them.

After dating for six years, they exchanged their wedding vows. Christine Baumgartner’s wedding took place on 25th September 2004 on their property in Aspen, Colorado. After three years of marriage, they welcomed their firstborn child.

Who are Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s children?

Their three children are Cayden Wyatt Costner, born on 6th May 2007. Hayes Logan Costner, born on 12th February 2009 and Grace Avery Costner, born on 2nd June 2010.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Besides Christine's kids, he has three with his ex-wife Cindy. They are Annie Clayton, Lily McCall and Joseph Tedrick. The American actor also has another child Liam Timothy with his ex-lover Bridget Rooney.

How much is Christine Baumgartner’s net worth?

The handbag designer has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2022. She accumulated this sum of cash from her successful career and business ventures.

Christine Baumgartner's fast facts

Who is Christine Baumgartner? She is an American former model, handbag designer and entrepreneur. How old is Christine Baumgartner? She is 48 years old as of 2022. She was born on 4th March 1974 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Is Kevin Costner still married to Christine Baumgartner? Yes, the duo has been married since September 2004. Does Kevin Costner have an African American daughter? No, he doesn't. Who is Kevin Costner's new love? His new love is former model Christine Baumgartner. How many children does Christine Baumgartner have? The handbag designer is a mother of three children.

Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, is famously known for her celebrity spouse status. Her husband is an award-winning personality in the United States film sector. On the other hand, she is a former model, handbag designer, businesswoman and mother of three.

