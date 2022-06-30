Who is Dominique Sachse? Age, family, height, career, profiles, net worth

Who is Dominique Sachse? She is a multitalented American journalist, YouTuber, author, encourager, entrepreneur and internet influencer. Also, she is best known for her exceptional skills in journalism at NBC's KPRC-TV. Domonique recently received worldly recognition after starting her YouTube channel. This biography unveils many of her details and the unknown parts of her life.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

She is a former TV reporter, YouTuber, businessperson and encourager from the United States of America. Photo: @dominiquesachse on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Dominique Sachse began her career reporting traffic updates, and through her hard work, she has won many good event awards, including two Emmys awards. She is among the top journalists and has even interviewed TV icons like Megyn Kelly. So, what colour is Dominique Sachse's hair?

Dominique Sachse's profiles

Full name Dominique Sachse Gender Female Date of birth June 11, 1968 Age 54 years (as of 2022) Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Zodiac sign Gemini Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity German-Ukrainian Height in feet 5′ 8″ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-20-30 Eye colour Hazel green Hair colour Blonde Father Peter Sachse Mother Audrey Toll Marital status Separated Ex-spouse Nick Florescu Children 1 Education Memorial High School College Richmond College, The University of Houston Profession Former journalist, YouTuber, author, entrepreneur and internet personality Net worth $5.5 million YouTube channel Dominique Sachse Facebook Dominique Sachse Dominique Sachse's Instagram @dominiquesachse

Biography

How old is Dominique Sachse? She was born on June 11, 1968, in London, England, United Kingdom. As of 2022, Dominique Sachse's age is 54 years. She is of American citizenship with mixed ethnicity despite being born into a British household. Her star sign is Gemini.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dominique Sachse's family

The YouTuber family relocated from England to Miami, the USA, where she grew up. Her Father is Peter Sachse, a businessman of German origin, while her Mother, Audrey Toll, is a homemaker of Ukrainian origin. The TV anchor is the only child born to her parent, and judging by her shared photographs online, she is very close to them.

Concerning her education, she schooled at Memorial High School, after which she enrolled for higher studies at Richmond College. Then, between 1986 and 1990, the presenter pursued a mass communication degree at the University of Houston.

Dominique Sachse's career

The famous and independent American journalist Dominique Sachse began her career in Metro Traffic in the 1990s. Her job was mainly broadcasting traffic data on radio stations such as KLOL, KTRH and KHMX. Between 1991 and 1993, Sachse worked as a DJ before landing her current job as a reporter with NBC's KPRC2-TV.

After working as a news anchor for a while, the 54-year-old journalist quit to focus on a full-time career as a YouTuber, author, and social media celebrity.

She posts hair and make-up tutorials, fashion, Q&A vlogs and other entertaining content. Her channel, created on April 29 2014, has accrued approximately 1.75 million followers with over 200 million video views.

Besides YouTube, Dominique is also on Instagram and Facebook. Her Instagram account, where she uploads cute photos of herself, travel expeditions, and lifestyle & beauty-related content, has 349 thousand followers to date.

Personal life

Sachse was married to Nick Florescu, but unfortunately, they have separated. The duo met at an event in January 2012 at an event in Houston and soon after started dating.

Surprisingly, they dated for three months before getting married on May 22 2012; however, in 2021, the two had irreconcilable differences and separated in September of that same year.

The couple had no children then, but the two are parents from their past relationships, where Nick had five children and Dominique had one child.

What does Nick Florescu do for a living?

Nick has been the CEO of Centrade USA Inc. since the company's foundation in 1991 and has been a successful businessman for more than 20 years. He is also a philanthropist running The Florescu Foundation, a charitable organization dealing with children's needs.

Dominique Sachse's net worth

The independent celebrity rakes in from the content she creates on her YouTube channel and the products she influences people to buy on her Instagram account. All her net worth can be computed to around $5.5 Million as of 2022.

Dominique Sachse's measurements

The YouTuber's hairdresser is Gonzalo Ceron, who runs Ceron Hair Studio in Houston. Photo: @dominiquesachse on Instagram. (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Dominique Sachse's height is approximately 172 centimetres, which means she is five feet and eight inches tall. Her weight is around 58 kg, and her body measurements are 33-20-30 inches. She has blonde hair and hazel green eyes.

Who is Dominique Sachse's hairdresser?

The stylist behind Dominique's glamour is Gonzalo Ceron, based in Seattle and San Francisco. She has rocked in different hairstyles for nearly thirty years, and at some point, the writer revealed that her stylist Ceron at does her hair.

Dominique Sachse is a retired news anchor and an author who has shared a lot in her book, including her vulnerabilities. Presently, she is an accomplished YouTuber with a sizeable fanbase sharing tips on fashion. She is an example of the independent woman working to achieve a lot in life.

READ ALSO: Who is Bryiana Noelle Flores? Age, height, parents, disease, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published another article on Bryiana Noelle Flores' biography. She is a famous American model, social media star and business person.

Bryiana's fame skyrocketed when she married Rob Dyrdek, a notable comedian, actor and entrepreneur in the USA.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News