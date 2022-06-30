Who is Bryiana Noelle Flores? Age, height, parents, disease, career, net worth

Bryiana Noelle Flores is an American model, businessperson, and social media star. She has been active in the beauty, fashion, and modelling industry since 2013. Over the years, Bryiana has won several notable awards, such as the Playboy Playmate of the Year. However, her fame skyrocketed when she married Rob Dyrdek, a prominent American entertainer and entrepreneur. But, did you know that she was diagnosed with a terminal illness at 11 years?

What does Bryiana Noelle Flores do for a living? Bryiana is internationally recognised for her business and modelling skills. The beauty queen owns two businesses – Iconic Beauty and Iconic Wine Beauties. Additionally, she is a beauty pageant coach with an impressive following on social media. Besides being a career lady, she is also a wife and mother.

Bryiana Noelle Flores' profile summary

Full name Bryiana Noelle Flores Gender Female Year of birth 21 July 1991 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Salinas, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Filipino, Chinese, Caucasian, Cherokee and Spanish) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’ 5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 38-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Spouse Rob Dyrdek Children Nala, Kodah Dash Dyrdek Profession Model, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $3 million Bryiana Noelle Flores' Instagram @bryianadyrdek Facebook @bryianadyrdek

Bryiana Noelle Flores' biography

The supermodel was born in Monterey County, Salinas, California, United States. However, she spent most of her childhood in Los Banos, California. So, who are Bryiana Noelle Flores' parents? Her father’s name is Brian Flores, while that of her mother remains a mystery. Similarly, it is not known if she has any siblings.

At 11 years old, the beauty was diagnosed with a life-terminal blood disease known as aplastic anaemia. Due to Bryiana Noelle Flores' disease, the Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to the family and granted her a wish to swim with dolphins in Hawaii.

What is Bryiana Noelle Flores' nationality?

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Based on information on the internet, she is of Filipino, Chinese, Cherokee, Caucasian, and Spanish descent.

How old is Bryiana Noelle Flores?

Bryiana Noelle Flores' age is 30 years at the time of writing. She was born on 21 July 1991, so her horoscope is Cancer.

Career highlights

Despite having a challenging childhood experience, Bryiana has achieved her dreams. She is now an internationally recognised model, beauty pageant, and social media personality. Also, she is business savvy, just like her husband.

Her journey in the modelling world started immediately after completing her high school education. She competed in several beauty pageant competitions, winning several awards. Some of those awards include Playmate of the Month, Miss September (2013), 2014 World's Perfect Miss, Playboy Playmate of the Year, and Mrs. Queen of the World 2022.

She is the President of the Iconic Beauty. The business deals in various beauty, cosmetic, and personal care products. She is also the CEO of Iconic Wine Beauties.

The award-winning Playboy is also a social media star. She boasts a massive following of 680 thousand followers on Instagram. On Facebook, she has over 676 thousand followers. Mostly, she shares her modelling shots and family photos on the pages.

How much is Rob Dyrdek's wife worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryiana Noelle Flores' net worth is $3 million. She has accumulated this wealth through her businesses and modelling endeavours. On the other hand, her husband is worth a whopping $100 million.

Marital life

Noelle is the current wife of Rob Dyrdek; he is a famous American comedian, actor, TV producer, entrepreneur, and former skateboarder. So, how did Rob Dyrdek meet Bryiana Noelle Flores? The Ridiculousness comedian met her at an event in 2013. However, prior to meeting her, he had texted her on Twitter. In one instance, he asked Bryiana if she could allow him to contribute to one of his charities.

After dating for around two years, the couple decided to become an item. Their wedding took place on 19 September 2015. Was Rob Dyrdek married before? No! However, in 2010, she was in a relationship with actress Erika Ashley Schaefer.

Is Rob Dyrdek still married?

Yes. Since marrying the model, he has happily lived with her. Flores recently took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. In other words, there is no indication that they are not together as some sources may have speculated.

Bryiana Dyrdek’s children

The couple is blessed with two adorable kids – one girl and one boy. Their names are Kodah Dash (born in September 2016) and Nala Dyrdek (born in 2017).

Bryiana Noelle Flores' height and weight

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Additionally, she has dark brown hair and eyes.

Bryiana Noelle Flores is an established model and entrepreneur and has an exciting and inspirational story. Despite facing a few life challenges, she has achieved more than anyone can imagine! The mother of two is married to Rob Dyrdek.

