Who is Francesca Hetfield? Age, children, spouse, education, profiles, net worth

Have you ever come across a woman living a simple yet beautiful life even after being the wife of a celebrated musician? If yes, then that is the case for Francesca Hetfield. Francesca is an American costume designer, but she first came into the limelight after marrying James Alan Hetfield, a renowned musician. So, how did they meet? What is her career? Does she have children? Find out that and much more below!

Francesca Hetfield is in the field of costume design, and she once designed for her husband's band Metallica. Besides, she is so talented in her work that she has worked with some of the top celebrities in the United States and beyond. But, how has she managed to achieve all this? When did James Hetfield get married? Read more here!

Francesca Hetfield's profiles and bio

Full Name Francesca Tomasi Hetfield Birth Place Rosario, Argentina Date of Birth January 27, 1970 Gender Female Age 52 years (As of 2022) Nationality Argentine-American Ethnicity Hispanic Zodiac sign Aquarius Sexual Orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 59kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Body measurements 38-26-36 inches Children Castor Virgil , Marcella Francesca, Cali Tee Marital status Married Francesca Hetfield's spouse James Hetfield Education Overland High School, Colorado Occupation Costume designer Net worth $1 million

Francesca Hetfield's age

The American costume designer, whose birth name is Francesca Tomasi, was born on January 27, 1970, in Rosario, Argentina. Thus, she is 52 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius, and she holds Argentinean citizenship. She belongs to a Hispanic ethnic group and follows Christianity. Despite being the wife of a famous singer and media personality, she is quite reserved and has a discreet personality.

Francesca Hetfield's educational background

The family relocated from Argentina and went to the United States. While there, Francesca went to Overland High School in Colorado.

Who is James Hetfield married to?

The two met in 1992, and they fell in love. They have described their relationship as love at first sight. After dating for five years, the couple married on August 17, 1997, and they were blessed with three children.

How did James Hetfield meet Francesca?

They initially met during a band tour of Metallica on the year 1992. When Metallica was promoting their album Black Album in 1992, Francesca worked in their wardrobe department.

James was born on August 3, 1963, in Downey, California. His parents divorced in 1976, and his mother died in 1979 when he was 16.

He learnt piano at nine and started learning and playing the guitar in his teen years. He joined hands with drummer Ulrich and later founded the band Metallica. With his strong leadership, powerful vocal style, and skilful songwriting, he has etched a place for himself and his band in the history of heavy metal music. His group became one of the most commercially successful heavy metal bands.

Apart from music, he is also interested in farming, beekeeping and customizing cars and motorbikes. In addition, he is an accomplished hunter and a member of The National Rifle Association.

Francesca Hetfield's children

On June 13, 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, Cali Tee. Two years later, on May 18, 2000, they welcomed their second born, Castor Virgil. Later on January 17, 2002, their younger child Marcella was born.

Francesca Hertfeild's height

This gorgeous personality stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 59 kg. Looking at her physical appearance, she has fair skin with a blue pair of eyes and blonde hair colour. Likewise, she has a slender body type and a body measurement of 38-26-36.

Francesca Hertfield's career

After her university education, she worked as a security guard in Denver. Then, in the early 1990s, she was hired as part of the heavy metal band Metallica. However, she gained much fame after marrying James Alan Hetfield.

Where is Francesca Hetfield's now?

Francesca, her husband and her kids, live in her hometown of Vail, Colorado. The family relocated there in 2016 after they had enough of the hectic lifestyle of their previous Bay Area house in California.

Francesca Hetfield's net worth

Francesca has a net worth estimated at $1 million. She has also capitalized on her husband's fame to gain more clientele, which means more business for her. She is delighted in her life with the full support of her husband, and she is living a healthy lifestyle.

Above is everything you would love to know about Francesca Hetfield. She is an independent and attractive woman with great potential for living and has won people's hearts. She is famous for her work as a designer, and she is recognized because of her husband.

