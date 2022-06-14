Nancy Putkoski's bio: Everything to know about Anthony Bourdain's first wife

Nancy Putkoski is famous for her relationship with the American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who passed away in 2018. He is remembered for his roles in several programs exploring and showcasing international culture, cuisine, and the human condition. When he died, he left behind a widow named Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. So who was Anthony Bourdain's 1st wife? Nancy Putkoski was the first woman Anthony was married to. Join us as we find out who she is.

While Bourdain had several relationships in his lifetime, the one with Nancy Putkoski must have had a special place in his heart. She was his first wife, and they were together for more than two decades. But then again, when the clock of love stopped ticking, Nancy and Anthony went their separate ways after a divorce.

Nancy Putkoski’s profile summary

Name Nancy Putkoski Date of birth April 8, 1955 Place of birth Fort Lee, New Jersey Age 67 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign Aries Gender Female Sexuality Straight Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Spouse Anthony Bourdain (ex-husband) Children None Education Dwight-Englewood High School College Vassar College Height in feet 5' 5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Occupation Celebrity spouse

Nancy Putkoski’s age

Hailing from Fort Lee, New Jersey, as her hometown, Putkoski was born on the 8th of April, 1955. Putkoski’s age is 67 as of 2022. She grew up in a Caucasian household that was supportive, but she has not disclosed details of her family members.

For her high school education, Nancy was enrolled at the Dwight-Englewood school. At this school, she met Anthony, who was a class behind her and would later become her husband. According to Anthony, Nancy was a “bad girl” in high school and was part of a "druggy crowd".

While she might have been a little out of order at school, Nancy was also focused on her studies. She graduated high school and motivated him to finish a year earlier so they could join college together. As a result, both were admitted to the Vassar College, where Nancy completed her studies.

Husband and children

In their prime, Nancy Putkoski and Anthony Bourdain shared a great love from their teenage years. They met and became friends at Dwight-Englewood school, and it did not matter that Nancy was older than Anthony. On the contrary, Anthony was smitten that he did all he could to graduate from high school a year earlier to be with Nancy at Vassar college.

Bourdain left the college after two years to pursue a cooking course, but by then, they had known that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Having been in a relationship since high school, they officially became a couple when they finished school and wed in 1985.

Nancy Putkoski and Anthony Bourdain's wedding

Nancy and Anthony exchanged their vows in 1985 after dating for several years. It came just before Anthony's fame, and their love seemed unstoppable. However, as Anthony became more famous, he appeared distant from his wife. The two were still deeply in love but being a celebrity chef meant that he had to spend weeks or even months on the road filming.

Nancy and Anthony had been together for about twenty years when she could not take it any longer. He was away from her almost all the time, and even though he tried to make things work, too much damage had been done. Their relationship had reached a point of no return, which is why they decided to get divorced in 2004, finalized in 2005.

Anthony Bourdain’s other relationships

Nancy got the private life she had so much desired after the divorce, and it is not known whether she remarried or not. On the other hand, Anthony was back on the dating scene two years after their split. He married Ottavia Busia, who would later become a mixed martial artist. Their wedding was on the 20th of April, 2007, and they welcomed their daughter Ariane the same year.

Having faced the same predicament as Nancy, Busia sought to divorce Anthony in 2016 after a nine-year marriage. This is because he spent more time doing his work than with her. They remained on good terms, but he moved on to another relationship with Asia Argento.

Bourdain’s death

Anthony Bourdain's death was a surprise to many because he was not sick. He was found dead at the Le Chambard hotel in Kayersberg, France, on the 8th of June, 2018. Investigations showed that he had committed suicide by hanging himself.

Nancy Putkoski’s net worth

Nancy has not revealed any details regarding her career and salary; hence it is impossible to know her net worth. How much was Bourdain worth? Her celebrity ex-husband had a net worth of $16 million at the time of his death.

What happened to Anthony Bourdain’s first wife?

After more than decades of marriage, Anthony Bourdain’s first wife, Nancy Putkoski, divorced him. According to her, Bourdain's growing fame threatened their marriage. She wanted a quiet and normal family life, but Bourdain opted for the celebrity lifestyle that called for long spells of travelling and filming away from his family.

