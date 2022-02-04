Sibongile Winifred Dlamini is the Queen of the Zulu Nation based in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. She is the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and they had five children together. The Queen currently has a court battle to get more Zulu property than the one indicated on the will that her late husband wrote before he passed away.

Sibongile Winifred Dlamini (right) was the first wife of the late King Zwelithini of Zululand (left).

Source: Getty Images

King Zwelithini was the eighth monarch of the Zulu nation. He was installed on 3rd December 1971 at 23 years and died on 12th March 2021 at 72 years. He was succeeded by Misuzulu Singobile, his first son with Queen Mantfombi, The Great wife. However, the coronation is yet to take place as the other children battle to take over the Zulu throne.

Sibongile Winifred Dlamini’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Sibongile Winifred Dlamini

Sibongile Winifred Dlamini Date of birth: Not known

Not known Age: Not known

Not known Current residence: Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal

Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (tied the knot in 1969 as the first spouse)

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (tied the knot in 1969 as the first spouse) Children: Five

Who is Zwelithini’s first wife?

The late King Zwelithini of Zululand had six wives and 28 children.

Source: Getty Images

The late King of Zululand had six spouses during his lifetime. Queen Sibongile Winifred Dlamini was the King’s first spouse. They tied the knot on 27th December 1969 at St Margaret’s Church, Nongoma. Other Zulu Queens include:

Buhle KaMathe of Kwa-Dlamahlahla Royal House (married in 1974)

Mantfombi Dlamini of Kwa-Khangelamankengane – The Great Wife (married 1977). Queen Mantfombi Dlamini is the daughter of Sobhuza II of Swaziland. Before tying the knot with the late King Zwelithini, she gave a condition that he has to make her his first wife, a decision that would later determine his successor.

Thandekile Thandi Jane Ndlovu of Linduzulu (married in 1988)

Nompumelelo Mchiza of the Osuthu Royal House (married in 1992)

Zola Zelusiwe Mafu of Ondini (married in 2014)

Sibongile Winifred Dlamini’s age

It is not clear when the Zulu Queen was born; therefore, her age cannot be determined. Also, little is known regarding Sibongile Winifred Dlamini’s parents. Her late husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, was born in July 1948 as the first son of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon and Queen Thomo.

Sibongile Winifred Dlamini’s children

How many children does Sibongile Dlamini have? Queen Dlamini had five children together with the late King Zwelithini. Her firstborn son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, was born in 1970 and passed away in 2020. He was found dead at his home in Northwold, Johannesburg. The ladies who were with him the night he died were charged with murder. He was thought to be the one to succeed the Zulu throne. However, since there were no other Sibongile Winifred Dlamini sons, the throne moved to another royal house.

Princess Nombuso Zulu was born in 1973 and is the owner of Ilembe Catering Services in Durban. The third born, Princess Ntombizosuthu ka Zwelithini Duma, was born in 1979. She is an entrepreneur and part-owner of Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics alongside her husband.

The Queen’s fourth child is Princess Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni, born in 1982. She works as an asset manager at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The last born, Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu, was born in 1989. The Princess is a student at the University of Witwatersrand, where she enrolled to pursue an International Relations degree.

King Goodwill Zwelithini, who breathed his last in March 2021 at 72, had 28 known children. His death led to a succession battle among his children, including the daughters.

Fight for the Zulu throne

The late King Zwelithini made his third wife Queen Mantfobi the Queen Regent. Photo: @RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

Sibongile Dlamini and her two daughters Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma filed a court petition in May 2021 to contest the late King Zwelithini’s will. The Zulu Queen is claiming 50% of Zwelithini’s estate since they were married under civil law.

She claims she is the only legitimate wife of the late King after getting married to him under civil law in 1969 before the King was crowned. A bachelor was not allowed to take over the throne. Also, the civil marriage law in South Africa does not allow polygamous marriages. The other marital union can only be recognized if the man legally ends the first union.

The late King appointed the third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, as queen regent in his will. The appointment has been disputed, and the authenticity of the will was questioned. Princess Zulu and Zulu-Duma made a court application to suspend the will’s execution until its legitimacy is established. The case is ongoing at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court as the battle for the throne continues to rage across the Zulu nation.

Queen Sibongile Winifred Dlamini and her four daughters remain resilient in their fight for King Zwelithini’s property, although the court may not have the authority to handle some of the cultural issues. This is not the first time there has been a fierce battle for the Zulu throne successor. Hopefully, this battle will not break the Zulu nation.

