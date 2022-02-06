Proud Zulu Girl: Miss SA Treated Like Royalty When She Met King Misuzulu

Miss SA and Miss Universe runner-up Lalela Mswane met Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini on her homecoming tour

She wanted to thank the Zulu king personally; she hails a from a small village in KwaZulu-Natal

The Zulu king is proud of Lalela for her accomplishments and considers her an ambassador for the Zulu people

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Miss South Africa and Miss Universe runner-up Lalela Mswane has returned to Mzansi and her home in KwaZulu-Natal.

She was afforded the opportunity to meet the Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini and show him her new crown.

Miss SA met Zulu King Misuzulu as part of her homecoming tour. Photo credit: @Official_MissSA

Source: Twitter

The 24-year-old beauty queen met the Zulu king at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on Saturday.

Her visit to the royal family is part of her homecoming tour after she won Miss South Africa back in October.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Miss SA Lalela Mswane was treated like royalty when she visited the Zulu King. Photo credit: @Official_MissSA

Source: Twitter

According to the Daily Sun, she wanted to meet the Zulu king to thank him. She is a proud Zulu girl from Sokhulu Village who was fortunate enough to become Miss South Africa.

The King said that he regarded Lalela as an ambassador for the Zulu nation and if he were able to he would take her on every trip, even overseas.

Social media users reacted to the amazing visit by the beauty queen

@MarcFiniosse:

"They need to hitch."

@Tsigwili:

"All the previous Miss SA's never visited the Zulu Kingdom, wow."

@4Emancipation:

"Beautiful, thank you Lalela our beauty queen for this moment."

@SoulSeduqtive:

"But la sisi it clearly says that she is the first Miss SA to visit the Zulu Kingdom angazi noma inkinga ukufunda noma."

Beauty queen: Shudu stuns in online pics, Mzansi lauds her world class looks

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida @abigailmusida of Limpopo sizzles in a white frock fit for a queen and Mzansi can’t get over how gorgeous the “African queen” looks. The stunning lass has positioned herself as a mental health advocate and works very closely with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

The beauty queen posted two stunning snaps of herself in a gorgeous white dress and captioned the photos:

“Always wanted to be a princess.”

Twitter users could not agree more and complimented Musida on her good looks and powerful fashion sense.

Source: Briefly News