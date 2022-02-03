Big Zulu is all about self spoils after working so hard to produce award-winning hit after hit in the past few years

The rapper splurged on a brand new Range Rover that had Mzansi celebs flooding his comments with congratulatory messages

Zulu thanked his ancestors for making this happen as he exclaimed his clan names at the car dealership

Big Zulu is officially the owner of a brand new Range Rover. The imali eningi hitmaker lived up to the lyrics of his most popular song when he spent R2 million on the new whip.

Big Zulu impresses celeb friends with his new Range Rover. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

After winning seven South African Hip Hop Awards for his album iChwane Lenyoka, Big Zulu seems to have found the perfect way to congratulate himself. The rapper headed to the car dealership and took home a brand new Range Rover worth a whopping R2 million, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

Zulu took to Instagram to share a video of the pick-up and attracted hundreds and thousands of likes and comments. In the video, you can hear the excited rapper as he stands in awe of his new beast.

The comment section quickly turned into a celeb meet up as some of Mzansi's A-listers joined followers on commending Big Zulu on his purchase.

@djsbulive wrote:

"Congratulations bhuti."

@celestentuli said:

"Congratulations."

@itsyangachief commented:

"Asibonge!"

Car enthusiast Cassper Nyovest said:

"Congrats big buy!!! Big boy things!!!"

DJ Zinhle, Anele Zondo, Abdul Khoza, Kid X and Focalistic were also among the celebs who came together to wish Big Zulu well.

Big Zulu scoops 7 awards, most accomplished Hip Hop artist in the country

On the topic of success, last year Briefly News reported that Big Zulu scored big at the SAHHA. He won Best Album for Ichwane Lenyoka, he also won Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for Imali Eningi.

On top of that, he won the Ubuntu Activism, Best Video, Best Male and Best Digital Sales Awards. Big Zulu took to Twitter to celebrate his success.

@Buhles__:

"Their problem is that you rap in Zulu, that’s why they don’t think you should’ve won, you deserved every award Nkabi. Everything!"

