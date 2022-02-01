Behind the Lens: 3 Mzansi Celeb Photographers Making a Splash on Social Media

Mzansi celebs usually post snaps of themselves looking fly on their social media accounts but not many people know the people behind the lens. Mzansi celeb photographers are making a big splash on social media.

The likes of Major League DJz, Nadia Nakai, Zakes Bantwini and AKA travel across the continent and the world and they make sure that their tours and international performances are well documented.

AKA, Riky Rick and Nadia Nakai usually use services of celeb photographers. Image: @akaworldwide, rikyrickworld, @nadianakai

Their personal photographers get to travel around the globe while they do what they love the most, which is taking pics. Briefly News takes a look at three young photographers who are behind some of the stunning snaps of Mzansi's A-listers.

1. Young Stilo

He's one of the most popular photographers in the entertainment space. Young Stilo has worked with the likes of Amapiano artists Major League DJz and rapper Riky Rick. The young photographer has travelled across Mzansi and the world with Major League. He has captured some of their most memorable performances and tours.

2. Blaq Smith

The Johannesburg-born picture taker usually works with rapper Da Les. He has also snapped celebs such as Zakes Bantwini, Zozi Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida. Blaq Smith also had an opportunity of a lifetime when he was one of the photographers at the Miss SA 2021 event in Cape Town.

3. Blavk Rebel

Real name Tshirelletso Mothobi, the young photographer has taken pics of some of the biggest stars in Mzansi including AKA, Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie and Uncle Vinny, among others. He usually rubs shoulders with Mzansi's A-listers at major events across the country.

