Tshedza Pictures has taken to social media to remember one of the cast members of The River , late star Patrick Shai

Patrick portrayed the character of Mr Phasha on the telenovela and the show's prodution house and colleagues honoured him with their fave scenes from the soapie

The show's viewers and other celebs also took to the timeline to send their condolences to the late thespian

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Patrick Shai's colleagues on The River and the production house behind the telenovela took to social media to honour the late actor. The death of the legendary thespian shook the whole of Mzansi.

Patrick Shai's colleagues on ‘The River’ honoured the late actor. Image: @tshedzapictures

Source: Instagram

Tshedza Pictures took to Instagram a few days ago and posted clips of their favourite on set moments with the late thespian. The River was the last show that Patrick worked on. He portrayed the character of Phasha. The production house captioned its post:

Seputla Sebogodi, who appears on all the scene shared by Tshedza Pictures, also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his "jitta", according to TshisaLIVE. He captioned the clip:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Other Mzansi celebs also took to Seputla's comment section to send their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

lunathimampofu wrote:

"Condolences, what a painful loss."

shock.star said:

"Ohhh Seputla.... This cut is deep. It bleeds."

dboguz commented:

"My deepest condolences to you and his family, Bra Seputla. Feels like just yesterday we were all laughing and having a great time and marveling at your stories, both of you. Journey well, Bra Pat."

dollymalambo wrote:

"May his soul rest peacefully... I loved his character on The River."

bownybhoney added:

"May his soul rest in everlasting peace."

Somizi breaks silence on Patrick Shai's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram and shared a video where he spoke candidly about how social media can affect people. Particularly men. He referred to the recent death of veteran actor Patrick Shai and others, he wondered if he and other social media influencers were responsible.

Somizi took exception to the idea of smiling faces, sad hearts and dark places, he quotes the lyrics from the song by Nat King Cole Smile.

Somizi said that many people bottle things up that end up affecting them negatively. He shared some of his thoughts in an attempt to help and possibly save someone. He warned about the effect words and actions can have on people.

Source: Briefly News