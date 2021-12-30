Boity and her man Anton Jeftha sealed the deal with their first public kiss on Christmas Day

The reality TV star posted a clip of herself with her family celebrating Xmas and a pic of their kiss was featured in the video

the stunner's viewers took to her timeline to share how happy they are after she confirmed her relationship with a kiss

Boity had an excellent Christmas. The reality TV star even shared a snap of herself with actor Anton Jeftha sharing a kiss.

The stunner and the Legacy star had been rumoured to be dating for months but had not confirmed anything until the kiss pic. The snap finally confirmed that the two media personalities are an item.

The Ba Kae hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a clip of the precious moments she shared with her family on Xmas day. Anton was Boity's guest on the special day. The TV presenter shared that this was the best Christmas she has had in many years, according to The Citizen.

The pic of Boity and Anton Jeftha confirming their romance with a smooch is in the vid she shared. Anton reacted to the video:

"The most special, beautiful and authentically felt family engulfed Christmas."

Peeps took to her comment section to congratulate her for finally finding Mr Right.

sibahle_gush said:

"I knew it!!! Bestie better put a ring on it y'all look so beautiful."

lesegotlhosane wrote:

"Best friend has made it."

nayahfrends commented:

"This is beautiful....happiness looks good on you."

__mazazah added:

"This really warms my heart. Happiness."

Boity and Anton Jeftha look stunning in date pics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity and her man Anton Jeftha have served Mzansi couple goals with their stunning snaps.

The celeb couple dressed to the nines when they went out last night, 21 November. The rapper and the actor have taken to their social media pages to share the stunning snaps they took during their date.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star revealed that she and her "bestie" enjoyed each other's company on Sunday night.

"About last night... A night out with the Bestie!"

