“Merry Xmas Somgaga”: Somizi Shares Jolly Holiday Snaps With His Daughter

Somizi has definitely had a very happy holiday with his family, taking to his Insta to share a few snaps

His daughter was the apple of his eye this year-round and he gifted his special girl with the most luxurious shoes

Peeps took to the comments section wishing Somgaga and his lovely fam a very merry Christmas indeed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi is all about spoiling his daughter this Christmas season. The social media star headed online to share some of his favourite moments from the precious moment meant to celebrate all our loved ones.

Somizi has definitely had a very happy holiday with his family, taking to his Insta to share a few snaps. Images: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, Somgaga shared an adorable snap with his favourite girl as the pair sat on the back lawn and toasted with some yummy bubbly. The two were all smiles as they spent the day together.

He also shared a cute video of his daughter opening the present her dad so carefully wrapped. It seems he got his little girl the best shoes money could buy and she could not have been happier:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the social media reactions to the sweet moments:

djzinhle said:

"Can’t wait for the day when Kairo is this impressed with my gifts."

mbaureloaded said:

"Wow this is so beautiful to watch."

donwealthy_rene said:

"please adopt me haha"

thobile24 said:

"You’re such a great father Somgaga."

mumbizulu2 said:

"Oh wow! Perfect gift for a princess."

fatimambuqe said:

"Merry Christmas to you and your family, Somgaga."

“MaMkhize is a keeper”: SA reacts to Shauwn Mkhize gifting Somizi a wad of cash

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the countdown to Somizi’s birthday finally ended yesterday and he marked it with a star-studded bash. One of the notable guests in attendance was Shauwn Mkhize and she made a splash with her gift for the man of the hour.

Somizi took to Instagram to show his followers what went down last night, including his interaction with MaMkhize. From the video, fans could see the duo enjoying their time at the soiree before the ever-so-flashy Mkhize revealed her surprise — a lot of money.

The stack of R100 notes ended up in Somizi’s mouth as he gleefully rejoiced the offering from his wealthy friend. Soon after he posted the moment between him and the KwaMamkhize star, fans flooded his comments with their stunned reactions.

@nolee_ll wrote:

“Such friends are very important”

@zoeywigs said:

"I can smell the money from here"

@molokommejoane_ said:

“MaMkhize is a keeper”

@chubby_l0 commented:

“God I copy and paste Somgaga's prayer, amen”

@cya_shuku added:

“Are these kind of chomies available on Amazon?”

@Terrybee29 noted:

“Now you are chilling with the big girls”

Source: Briefly News