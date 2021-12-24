A social media user took to Twitter to share her favourite photo of the year and encouraged other users to join in on the fun

As the year nears a close, a twitter user, @tanyajunghans has given us all the warm and fuzzy feels after she took to social media to get peeps to post some of their favourite photos from 2021.

Social media users have reacted with some of their favourite photos taken this year on a cute Twitter post. Image: @tanyajunghans / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned her post:

“Post your fave pic of 2021. I’ll go first.”

She posted an adorable photo of her partner and daughter enjoying some popsicles.

The post has gained a lot of traction with many users reacting and replying to the post with their beautiful images as they take a short trip down the 2021 memory lane. Check out a few of them:

Siblings meet for the first time

@xoli_lino shared a cute snap of a big sister meeting her younger sibling for the first time.

@aviwebangani replied wth a photo of her favourite person.

@I_AM_MISS_BEE reacted to the image:

"This is the cutest pic on this thread."

Fun in the rain

@AsezaFlightInn shared a beautiful shot of two pretty girls having fun in the rain, rocking pink braids.

Dad and son share a drink

Broke Billionare had peeps laughing their socks off when he shared who his drinking partner is.

@danisaxs responded to the image with:

"Legends."

Happiest by the shore

@JnrWordzworth shared a photo where he was most happiest this year, at the beach.

