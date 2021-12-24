Larry Madowo is an international news correspondent for CNN and he shared an image of his attire while remote working

Madowo was wearing a pair of shorts and sandals but his upper half was covered in a formal shirt and blazer

The hilarious snap had peeps talking about remote work and others shared videos and memes of equally funny scenarios

CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo had the internet in stitches when he shared a behind-the-scenes image. Madowo can be seen sitting comfortably in a chair, wearing shorts and sandals as his top half appeared more 'professional'.

The image shows what his perspective and the viewers perspective of the news broadcast was. The Kenyan journalist had peeps laughing themselves to tears as he delivered a formal broadcast about the Ethiopian conflict.

This media correspondent treated social media to his at home work attire and peeps are living for it. Image: @LarryMadowo

Source: Twitter

His hilarious post gained a massive 75 500 likes on Twitter as peeps shared all kinds of funny responses to the image.

Social media users share some equally funny responses

@DonaldCyroOmech wrote:

"Let them say 'get up' and it's trouble!"

@SimthembileMag5 responded with:

"Hawu. You only formal on the top and beach casual at the bottom."

@cpawilliams asked:

"What if you mistakenly stand up?"

@key4Holder tweeted:

"Thank goodness we don't get to see all that! How can one unsee this?!"

@JacksonTheuri said:

"I thought only we (ordinary folks) pulled this stunt on Zoom calls? You are missing a tie to complete the look."

@epixmobile added:

"The day that camera falls! The world will be entertained and informed at the same time."

