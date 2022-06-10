Ashley Burgos has been making the headlines on social media for all the right reasons. She is primarily known for her beautiful face and body curves, which have sent men drooling over her all over the internet. But, who is she?

Who is Ashley Marie Burgos? She is an American model, entrepreneur and Instagram personality. She is currently signed to Artistic Curves Talent Management.

Ashley Burgos' profiles

Full name Ashley Marie Burgos Gender Female Date of birth 9th of May 1996 Place of birth New York City, New York, the United States Current residence Bronx, New York, United States Ashley Burgos' age 26 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5 feet and 1 inch (155 centimetres) Weight 56 kilograms (123 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Bernice Burgos Siblings Sarai School Hempstead High School Sexual orientaion Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Sambou Camara, popularly known as Bubba Children 1 Occupation Model, entrepreneur, and Instagram Personality Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter Website boldandbeautiful.com

Biography

She was born on the 9th of May 1996 in New York City, New York, the United States. Currently, she is 26 years old, and her star sign is Taurus. Ashley Burgos' nationality is American.

Ashley Burgos' parents

Who is Bernice's daughter? Marie was born to Bernice, who is now one of the most prominent persons in the fashion industry. Although there is not much information on who Ashley Burgos' father is, rumour has it that he was only 19 at his daughter's birth.

Moreover, Bernie was only 15 years when she had her daughter. She was a struggling model back then, trying to make ends meet. Following Marie's birth, her father left home, leaving a single teen mother to take care of her.

Bernice started working as a waitress at a bar. Her outgoing personality and beautiful body got her some notice, and soon enough, she started appearing in music videos, notably in Diced Pineapples by Rick Ross. Marie got to watch her mother rise to stardom.

How old is Bernice Burgos now? She was born on the 17th of April 1980 in Bronx, New York, United States. Currently, she is 42 years. She also has another child called Sarai, born in 2006.

Career

After she grew up, Marie decided to follow the steps of her mother and started her career as a professional model.

Does Ashley Burgos have Instagram?

The young Instagram personality has gathered a considerable amount of followers on social media. Currently, she has over 198k followers on Instagram, and on Twitter, she has 5.5 k followers.

Who is Ashley Burgos' boyfriend?

For the longest time, Marie had been known to be dating Sambou Camara, popularly known as Bubba, who is a well-known R&B artist and businessman. The two are yet to share details of how the pair met and started dating, but from their posts on social media, they seem to be happy together.

Ashley Burgos' children

Marie has one child with her long-time boyfriend, Bubba, and became a mother at 21 years. She shared photos of her baby shower in 2018. As of 2022, Ashley Burgos' daughter is four years old.

Physical stats

Without a doubt, the young Instagram influencer has a pretty face and a curvy figure. She stands at 5 feet and 1 inch or 155 centimetres and weighs 56 kilograms or 123 pounds. Her eyes are dark brown, and her hair is black.

Ashley Burgos' net worth

Marie has made a fortune from he career as a model and social media personality. She is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million. On the other hand, her mother is worth about $1,1 million.

Ashley Burgos has made a successful career in modelling. The quickly rising star has a massive fanbase who have always appreciated her.

