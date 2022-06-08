42 Dugg's height, age, full name, arrested, songs, profiles, net worth 2022

42 Dugg is a quickly rising star in the rap scene. He is primarily known for his rhythm and relatable lyrics, as most of his songs are about his experiences in life. His unique voice as well makes it impossible to forget him. So, who is he? Here's a look at 42 Dugg's height, age, full name, and songs, among other details.

Dion Marquise Hayes, known professionally as 42 Dugg, is an American rapper. Photo: @42_dugggg on Instagram (modified by author)

42 Dugg is an American rapper famous for several hits such as We paid and Grace. he is jointly signed to Yo Gotti and Lil Baby's respective record labels, Collective Music group and 4 Pockets Full, in conjunction with Interscope Records.

42 Dugg's profiles

42 Dugg's full name Dion Marquise Hayes Gender Male Date of birth 25th of November, 1995 Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States 42 Dugg's age 26 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagitarrius Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet and 1 inch (156 centimetres) Weight 58 kilograms (128 pounds) Chest size 38 inches Waist size 28 inches Hip Size 35 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Rapper Net worth $2.5 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter YouTube

42 Dugg's biography

How old is 42 Dugg the rapper? He was born on the 25th of November 1995 and raised on the East side of Detroit, Michigan, near Whittier Avenue and Wayburn Street. Currently, he is 26 years old but will be turning 27 in November. His star sign is Sagitarrius.

42 Dugg's real name is Dion Marquise Hayes. The numbers 42 are a reference to a local crip or street gang known as the Hustle Boys.

Why was 42 Dugg arrested?

Dion had a rough life growing up. At the age of 15, he was arrested and sentenced to prison for carjacking. His sentence was extended to a total of 6 years after he got into a fight while in prison. He also spent a month in solitary confinement on two occasions.

During this period in prison, he practised lyric writing and was released when he was 22 years.

What label is 42 Dugg signed to?

Who signed to Lil Baby? Dion Grew up listening to Yo Gotti and Jeezy. He gained traction for tracks STFU and The Streets. After engaging in slam poetry with Lil Baby, one of the top rappers right now, Hayes, signed to 4 Pockets Full (4PF) and Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group with Interscope records.

He gained traction in 2020 after releasing the hit song Grace featuring Lil baby. The track peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also featured on Lil Baby's track We Paid, peaking at number 10 on Billboard Hot 100.

42 Dugg's albums

Hayes performing on stage. Photo: @42_dugggg on Instagram (modified by author)

Hayes has released five albums so far. They include:

Last Ones Left (2022) Free Dem Boyz (2021) 4 N.W.A (2020) Young & Turnt 2 (Deluxe) (2020) Young And Turnt (2019)

42 Dugg's songs

The American artist has also released many other tracks, such as

Bout a Million Been Turnt Not A Rapper LEMONHEAD Can't Complain Turnest Nigga in the City Still Catching Cases Whole Gang Buss Feel Like A Boss Palm Angels In The Sky Maybach 4 Da Gang Thump Shit 5500 Degrees Free the Shiners Million Dollars Worth of Game Everybody Shooters Too Free Woo Bestfriends Friday Night Cypher

Who created 4PF?

Lil Baby formed his label, 4 Pockets Full (initialized 4PF), in 2017. The Atlanta-based record label has productions distributed through Quality Control Music Group and has signed another artist called Rylo Rodriguez.

YouTube

The STFU hitmaker started his YouTube channel on the 6th of October, 2017. So far, he has gained over 548k subscribers with a total of 402 million views.

Physical stats

Hayes stands at 5 feet and 1 inch or 156 centimetres and weighs about 58 kilograms or 128 pounds. His chest, waist, and hips are 38 inches, 28 inches, and 35 inches, respectively. Similarly, his hair is black, and his eyes are dark brown.

How much is 42 Dugg's net worth?

The young rapper has earned a fortune out of rapping. His net worth is estimated to be $2.5 million.

42 Dugg has made a solid career out of rapping. His fanbase is rapidly increasing, and we are expecting more from him in the future.

