Martina Vismara is a popular fashion model, social media influencer and adult content creator from Italy. She gained immense popularity for sharing her engaging fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan base. She is also known on TikTok for sharing lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos.

Martina Vismara is a famous social media influencer, having garnered significant popularity on multiple social media platforms, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She has also modelled for numerous popular brands, including Fashion Nova and Bang Energy Drink.

Martina Vismara’s profile summary and bio

Full name Martina Vismara Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Italy Current residence Milan, Italy Nationality Italian Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Fashion model, Instagram star, social media influencer, adult content creator Net worth $1 million – $5 million Martina Vismara's social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter

Martina Vismara's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Italy. She is an Italian national of white ethnicity. However, information about her parents and siblings remains a mystery. She currently resides in Milan, Italy.

What is Martina Vismara’s age?

The Italian Instagram model is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 November 2000. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Martina Vismara's career?

She is a popular fashion model and social media influencer widely known for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, swimwear and modelling content on Instagram. She has also worked for various notable brands such as Fashion Nova, Bang Energy Drink and Nafter.

Martina Vismara's instagram

Her entertaining content has earned her a massive following, with over 6.1 million followers on Instagram as of this writing. She also has a backup Instagram account with 453 thousand followers.

Martina Vismara's TikTok

Her TikTok account has amassed over 519.4 thousand followers and almost 14 million likes. She frequently shares lip-sync, dance, lifestyle and comedy-related videos.

Martina Vismara's OnlyFans

Aside from Instagram and TikTok, Martina is an adult content creator. She has an OnlyFans page where she posts her explicit content. She charges her fans a subscription of $16.99 per month.

Furthermore, Martina is also active and famous on Twitter, where she has acquired over 425.3 thousand followers so far.

What is Martina Vismara’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the Italian-based fashion model has an alleged net worth of $1–5 million. However, this information is not verified.

Who is Martina Vismara dating?

The Instagram model is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither revealed any information concerning her past and current relationship details.

What is Martina Vismara's height?

The social media entertainer stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Furthermore, she has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Martina Vismara is an Italian fashion model, social media influencer and adult content creator. She is widely known for sharing lifestyle, fashion and modelling content on Instagram. At a young age, she has been able to acquire a massive fan following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

