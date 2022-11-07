Mulan Vuitton’s biography: age, family, nationality, songs, height, net worth

Mulan Vuitton is an American Instagram model, internet phenomenon, artist, and adult content creator. She rose to stardom on Instagram after sharing photos in fancy restaurants, posh settings, and in Ferraris. She had amassed thousands of followers in no time, making her one of the fastest-rising social media influencers.

Most social media influencers like Mulan Vuitton flock to platforms like OnlyFans to make adult content. Although it might not sit well with some of her fans, she uses the platform to bag extra coins by charging a monthly subscription fee of $25. She is among the several celebrities chasing fame and fortune through social media.

Mulan Vuitton's profile and bio summary

Date of birth 9 April 1998 Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, USA Zodiac sign Aries Age 24 years (2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Latin-American (Puerto Rican roots) Profession Instagram Model, Singer, Social Media Influencer, Adult Content Creator Net worth around $1.5 million Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in lbs 121 lbs Weight in kgs 55 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Trippie Red Instagram Twitter TikTok OnlyFans Spotify Apple Music Current residence Miami, Florida

Mulan Vuitton’s age

Mulan Vuitton’s date of birth is 9 April 1998, and she is 24 years of age as of November 2022. She was born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, USA.

Despite Vuitton's public career, her family details and much of her personal information is not open book. The only known family member is her sister, who has graced several of her social media posts.

Mulan Vuitton’s ethnicity

She is of Latin-American descent. That is based on the fact that she has Puerto Rican roots, for her parents are Puerto Ricans.

Mulan Vuitton’s nationality

She was born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, which makes her of American nationality. She currently resides in Miami, Florida.

Mulan Vuitton’s career

Mulan debuted in the showbiz industry as an Instagram model. She started posting on the platform in 2017 and, in no time, had a considerable following. Due to her growing Instagram popularity, the model became a social media influencer.

She soon started bagging sponsorship deals with brands like YEKIM. YEKIM is an urban clothing brand with high-end streetwear fashion. She is also friends with its owner, Martez Malone. Besides working with brands, Mulan is paid to make appearances at clubs and parties.

Controversy

Unfortunately, Vuitton’s posts became explicit with time and violated the community guidelines. She has been banned from the platform and lost a substantial following numerous times.

Music career

Growing up, Vuitton had a deep interest in music, sparked by her mother’s singing. She also enjoyed listening to Miley Cyrus and dreamt of having her vocals, confidence, and fame.

She decided to test the waters and, in 2020, released her debut single Boy Bye. Soon after, she released another version of the hit, Boy Bye (On a New Wave). Other of Mulan Vuitton’s songs include Dripping and Visa’s, also released in 2020.

Her tracks are of R&B, modern rap, and NEO Soul genres. They are available for download or streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Mulan Vuitton's OnlyFans

The internet phenomenon joined OnlyFans in 2020 to create adult content. She runs two accounts, whereby one is free. However, the second account requires a monthly subscription of $25.

Mulan Vuitton’s net worth

It is estimated to be around $1.5 million. The figure includes earnings from brand sponsorships acquired through social media, her music career, and charges on OnlyFans.

Who is Mulan Vuitton dating?

She is reportedly single, for she has not revealed her better half or anything about her love life. However, around 2017-2018, most of Mulan Vuitton’s profiles revealed she had an on-and-off public relationship with American rapper Trippie Redd. She was rumoured to have hooked up with the Nice For What hitmaker Drake in 2018. However, neither party addressed the rumours.

Mulan Vuitton is a social media personality and artist known for songs like Visa’s and Boy Bye. She is also an adult content creator who creates explicit content for her fans on OnlyFans.

