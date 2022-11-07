Justin Qualley's biography: age, wife, height, career, profiles, net worth

Justin Qualley is an American celebrity son and a real estate agent based in the United States. He is known for being the eldest child of famed American actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley. Andie MacDowell is a veteran Hollywood actress and has starred in films such as Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, and Ready Or Not.

Justin is actress Andie's only son, and they share a great mother-son relationship. Despite coming from a famous family, the celebrity son does not like living in front of the camera.

Justin Qualley's profiles summary and bio

Full name Justin Qualley Date of birth 14th August 1986 Age 36 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height Approximately 5 feet 11 inches Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Actress Rosalie Anderson MacDowell and Paul Qualley Siblings Younger sisters Rainey Qualley and Margaret Qualley Grandparents Pauline Johnston and Marion St. Pierre MacDowell (maternal) Profession Real estate agent, rancher Famous for Being the son of Andie Macdowell and Paul Qualley

How old is Justin Qualley?

The celebrity son was born on 14th August 1986 in the United States. Justin Qualley's age is 36 years in 2022.

Justin Qualley's ethnicity

The realtor has mixed ethnicity. His roots include English, French, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh.

Justin Qualley's height

Actress Andie's son stands at 5 feet 11 inches. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Justin Qualley's parents and siblings

Justin is the eldest son of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley. His parents tied the knot in 1986, but the marriage did not last as they separated in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2000. The former couple had three children before parting ways and had a mutual co-parenting relationship. Justin Qualley's siblings are younger sisters Rainey and Margaret Qualley.

Is Justin Qualley married?

Details about Justin Qualley's wife are not available. It is not clear if he is married, dating, or enjoying the single life. He is often spotted enjoying nature with his mother and sisters.

What does Andie Mcdowell's son do?

Justin decided to pursue a career away from the limelight. He currently works in Montana as a real estate agent. His father also owns a ranch in Montana where they often spotted together.

Justin Qualley's net worth

Justin Qualley's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $92,000 and $200,000. He earns from his career as a real estate agent.

Andie MacDowell

Andie is a talented American actress known for her roles in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of Apes, St Elmo's Fire, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Green Card, and S*x, Lies and Videotape. Here are some of the frequently asked questions regarding the award-winning actress.

How old is Andie MacDowell?

The actress was born on 21st April 1958 in Gaffney, South Carolina, United States. She is 64 years old in 2022.

Who are Andie MacDowell's kids?

The actress has three children: son Justin and daughters Margaret and Rainey. Justin is a real estate agent, while his sisters are actresses. Rainey also sings under the stage name Rainsford.

Who is Andie MacDowell's husband?

The Green Card actress does not have a husband in 2022. She has been in two marriages. Her first marriage was to former fashion model Paul Qualley from 1986 to 1999. After her divorce, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Rhett Hartzog, but the marriage did not work, and they divorced three years later in 2004.

Is Andie MacDowell's hair naturally curly?

Yes. The actress has signature curly hair that used to be dark brown. She currently embraces her greying curls.

Is Andie MacDowell rich?

The actress is a multi-millionaire. She has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2022. Her main source of income is acting.

Justin Qualley does not make a living in front of the camera, but his family's celebrity status puts him in the limelight. He seems to be satisfied with his profession as a realtor.

