Who is Paul Qualley? Age, wife, children, height, career, profiles

Paul Qualley is an American rancher and former model. Before becoming a rancher, Paul was a model, musician, and actor. He appeared in the 2009 movie Moon Europa. However, he is famous for being Andile MacDowell's ex-husband. Andie is a celebrated Hollywood actress. Some of her unforgettable movies are Bad Girls, Multiplicity, Four Weddings, Groundhog Day, and Videotape.

The relationship with the Hollywood actress gave Paul Qualley international prominence. Although their relationship ended, their fairly-tale relationship helped him take his career to greater heights. Find out what Paul has been up to since he left the limelight and the careers of their flourishing children.

Paul Qualley's profiles & bio

Full name Paul James Qualley Date of birth March 14, 1958 Age 64 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, USA Residence Missoula, Montana, USA Profession Contractor, rancher, and former model/musician Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian Mother Patricia Ann Rondou Father Lee James Qualley Sexuality Straight Gender Male Marital status Divorced Former spouse Andie MacDowell Daughters Margaret and Rainey Son Justin Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 77 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Net worth $100,000 (Approx.) Instagram @paulqualley1

What is Paul Qualley's age?

Paul was born on March 14, 1958, in New York, United States. Thus, he is 64 years as of 2022. He holds American nationality and has Norwegian ethnicity. His parents are Lee James Qualley and Patricia Ann Rondou.

Paul Qualley's education

Not much is known about his educational background. However, he is reported to have been a sports star in high school and even gained a football scholarship to California State University, Fullerton.

Who are Paul Qualley's children?

The couple welcomed their first son, Justin, in 1986, the same year they married. Justin works as a real estate agent in Montana. Their first daughter, Rainey, was born in 1990. She is an actress and singer. Their second daughter is Margaret, born in 1994. She is an actress and is currently engaged to singer Jack Antonoff.

Who is Paul Qualley's spouse?

Paul was happily married to Andie MacDowell before they divorced in 1999. Andie, whose real name is Rosalie Anderson MacDowell, is an American celebrated model and actress born in 1986.

Andie made her modelling career with Calvin Klein Inc ad L'Oreal, among other reputed brands. Her modelling assignments led her to the world of acting. She became famous for her role in the movies Lies and Videotape. She has appeared in many films and TV shows, with the most recent one being the American-Canadian TV series Cedar Cove (2013-15)

She has earned many awards and accolades, including the Golden Globe Special Ensemble Cast Award for the 1991 movie Shortcuts.

How did Andie MacDowell meet Paul Qualley?

The two met while Qualley was posing for a model for GAP ads services. They tied the knot in 1986 and moved to Qualley's family ranch in Montana.

Are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley still married?

In 1999, after about thirteen years of marriage, they divorced. Andie married her childhood friend Rhett Hartzog but split up in 2004. In 2006, she got engaged to businessman Kevin Geagan, whom they later split up. It is unknown whether Paul remarried again.

Paul Qualley's career

From a tender age, Paul Qualley was fascinated by the modelling industry. He had the passion and physical looks to pursue the career, and with encouragement from his friends and family, he decided to try. As a model, he had the chance to appear in several runways, ads, and commercials.

Acting

Besides modelling, Paul was an actor. He played Clo in the 2009 science fiction movie Moon Europa, alongside Yve Adams, Draven Archane, and Louis Bissell.

Singing

He did not fully venture into music. However, one of Paul Qualley's songs, Please Please, is still a hit. It was released in 1984 and is available on YouTube.

Ranching

It was not long before he realized his love for the contracting business. Immediately, he left his passion and focused on the ranching business in Montana.

What is Paul Qualley's height and weight?

The American rancher measures 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 77 kg. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

What is Paul Qualley's net worth?

The former model has a net worth estimated at $100,000. He derives his income from his ranching business. Paul's ex-wife has a net worth estimated at $25 million.

Who is Rainey Qualley's father?

Rainey is an American singer and actress. The singer is the daughter of Paul Qualley (former model) and Andie MacDowell (actress)

Who is Margaret Qualley's dad?

She is the daughter of Paul Qualley, a former model.

Above is all about Paul Qualley, a rancher and a former model. He is the ex-husband of Andie MacDowell, an actress, and fashion model. They have three children.

