Who is Emilia Clarke’s husband or is she dating? All you need to know

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke is a multiple award-winning English actress who is popularly known for starring as Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones, a role she played between 2011 and 2019. Interestingly, she received four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for her role on the TV show. So, who is Emilia Clarke’s husband, or is she seeing someone?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Emilia Clarke attends HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

At times, celebrities are not always lucky when it comes to relationships and marriages. Many of them have brief relationships that last for a few months to a year. Is that the case with actress Emilia Clarke? You may want to find out!

Profile summary and bio

Birth name Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke Nicknames Milly, Em, Dany Gender Female Date of birth 23 October 1986 Age 35 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence London Borough of Islington Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed (White- Asian) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 35-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Jennifer Clarke Father Peter Clarke Siblings Bennett Relationship status Single Children None Education St Edward’s School, St Antony School, Oxford, Drama Centre London Profession Actress Instagram @emilia_clarke

Who is Emilia Clarke’s husband?

Who is the husband of Emilia? The Game of Thrones star is not married. At the time of writing, she is presumed single. It is also important to note that she has never been married before.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Who is Emilia Clarke dating?

Who is Emilia Clarke in a relationship with? As mentioned earlier, the actress is reportedly not seeing anyone at the moment. Nonetheless, here are some of the men she has dated, as reported by various sources.

Seth MacFarlane – 2012 to 2013

Seth MacFarlane and actress Emilia Clarke attend HBO's Official Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 23, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Seth Woodbury MacFarlane is an actor, director, producer, and singer from the United States. He is famously known for his work in Family Guy and American Dad. Between 2012 and 2013. Seth was rumoured to be Emilia Clarke's boyfriend, and the two were spotted by paparazzi a few times together.

James Edward Franco – 2013

In 2013, shortly after splitting from Seth, reports started speculating about her relationship with James Franco. Like her, Franco is a renowned American actor. The two met twice, and people quickly concluded that they had a thing going on, which was not the case. As a result, she came out to address the rumours as reported by Express. Here is what she had to say about the issue,

He is, of course, beautiful but I feel there's only a handful of women who could form an engagement after two meetings, and I'm not one of them.

Cory Michael Smith – 2014

Cory Michael Smith is an American actor popularly known for playing Edward Nygma in Gotham. The rumours about Emilia Clarke dating Cory began in March 2014.

Did Cory Michael Smith and Emilia Clarke date? According to WhosDateWho, the celebrities dated briefly in 2014. They were spotted dancing while holding hands at the Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. However, none of them came public to deny or authenticate the rumour.

Jared Leto – 2014

Giuliana Rancic, actress Emilia Clarke and actor Jared Leto, attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

In the same year, she linked to actor Jared Leto, a famous musician and actor from America. The 50-year-old is his stellar performances in Morbius, House of Gucci, and Suicide Squad. Jared Leto and Emilia Clarke’s relationship rumours started after they appeared together at the SAG Awards. The actor flirted with her during an interview, prompting many to conclude that they were an item.

Joel Fry – 2014 to 2015

Joel Fry is a British actor and musician born on 20 May 1984. Emilia was also linked to the actor between 2014 and 2015, and their onscreen chemistry on Games of Thrones fooled many into believing that they had a thing going on. However, in real life, they never dated. For this reason, no one saw the need to address the speculations.

Jai Courtney – 2015

Jai Courtney is an Australian-based actor. He is popularly known for A Good Day to Die Hard and Spartacus. Jai and Clarke reportedly met and started dating when they were on the set of Terminator Genisys (2014). However, in June 2015, the actor publicly confirmed that he was single.

Charlie McDowell – 2018 to 2019

Emilia has also been linked to Charlie McDowell, a famous film director and writer from the US. This is, so far, her most recent known relationship. They two dated for approximately one year before going their separate ways.

Are Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke together?

Regina King, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

No! The two are just good friends. Obviously, many of their fans would love them to be a couple because of their amazing onscreen chemistry. However, that does not seem to happen any soon. Mamoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet.

In one photo, Mamoa is seen carrying the actress in his arms.

Is Emilia Clarke still married?

No! Clarke has never been married before. Nonetheless, she has been linked with a few high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Does Emilia Clarke have a child?

No! The actress does not have kids yet. Also, she has never said anything about having some in the future.

Who is Emilia Clarke’s husband? It seems like fans of the actress will have to be a little more patient. The Game of Thrones star is yet to walk down the aisle. However, she has been linked romantically with a few high-profile celebrities since 2013.

READ ALSO: Who is Suzy Kolber? Age, children, husband, salary, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared an interesting article about Suzy Kolber, who is an American sportscaster, reporter, and anchor currently working at ESPN.

Kolber has also worked for various top media outlets in the USA, including Fox, CBS Sports, and ABC.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News