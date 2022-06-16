The entertainment industry has seen the rise of children celebrities who have graced the industry with their prowess in acting. One such celebrity kid is Millie Davis. But who is she? She is a Canadian film and TV actress, best recognized for portraying Ms. O in the children's live-action education TV series Odd Squad. But how did she start her acting? What is Millie's net worth? Does she have a boyfriend? Find out below!

Millie is a Canadian film and TV actress, best recognized for portraying Ms. O in the children's live-action education TV series Odd Squad. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting, Millie Davis has also become a seasoned voice actress who has performed voice roles in notable TV series like Wishenpoof and Doozers. So what is Millie Davis famous for? This article has everything you would love to know about her.

Millie Davis's profiles

Real Name Millie Davis Nickname Millie, Mizz, Millie Maloo, Mill Profession Actress Best known for Her role as Ms. O in Odd Squad Date of Birth December 6, 2006 Age 15 Years (As of 2022) Birth Place Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Gender Female Sexuality Straight Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Ethnicity Afro Canadian Father Wayne Davis Mother Megan Davis Brother Drew Davis (Actor) Height 1.50 Meters Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Marital Status Single Hobbies Playing video games Instagram @thatmilliedavis Net Worth $2 million

Millie Davis's age

Millie was born on December 6 2006, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Therefore, she is 15 years old as of 2022. She was born of Afro-Canadian descent under the Zodiac sign Sagittarius and holds Canadian nationality.

Millie Davis's parents

Is Millie Davis an orphan? No. Her biological parents are Megan and Wayne Davis. They currently run the musical theatre Charactors Theatre Troupe in Thornhill, which offers various performing arts programs for children. This is where Millie began and developed her acting desires.

Davis grew up alongside her sibling, an older brother named Drew Davis. He is also an actor and has several credits and titles in his name.

She started her acting career at six months when she appeared with her father Wayne in the Run for the Cure commercial. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Millie Davis's boyfriend

There are no details about her boyfriend. She is fully focused on her acting career. Although young, she has never been associated with a romantic relationship. She also expresses a firm bond with her father.

Millie Davis's Instagram

Davis is very active on her Instagram account and has around 162k followers as of 17 June 2022.

Millie Davis's career

She started her acting career at six months when she appeared with her father Wayne in the Run for the Cure commercial. In 2007, she voiced the character of Serena in Super Why, a children's animated show.

At the age of 5 years, she starred in the movie Befriend and Betray, portraying the character of Caitlyn McQuarrie. After that, she performed well in the TV movie, earning another role in an action thriller, A Dark Truth.

In 2013, she starred in A Best Man Holiday, a comedy-drama alongside Taye Diggs and Regina Hall. The same year, she voiced a recurrent character in The Doozers' animated series.

How did Millie Davis become famous?

In 2014, she scored her most notable role as Ms. 0 in the Canadian educational TV series Odd Squad. The show is comprised of children who use mathematical skills to solve problems. The show has garnered over 60 nominations and awards, including the Canadian Screen Awards.

In 2015, she appeared in Man Seeking Woman, a romantic comedy series where she appeared as Victoria. In 2016, she landed two voice roles, portraying Mia in the animated series Little People and reprising Ms.0 in Odd Squad: The Movie.

In 2017, she joined Dino Dana, a famous Canadian TV series, where she appeared as Dana, and later that year starred in Wonder, a family drama. In 2018, she landed the lead role in Esme & Roy, an animated series which has run for two seasons. In 2021, she voiced the character of Lamya in Lamya's Poem, an animated adventure movie. Here is a list of more of her features:

Millie Davis's movies and TV shows

2021: Lamya's Poem as Lamya

2021: The Parker Andersons as Amelia Parker

2019: See as Haniwa (Age 12)

2019: Good Boys as Brixlee

2018: Esme & Roy as Esme (voice)

2018: Odd Squad: World Turned Odd as Ms. O

2017: Wonder as Summer Dawson

2016: Odd Squad: The Movie as Ms. O

2015: Portal to Hell!!! as Molly

2015: Man Seeking Woman as Victoria

2015: My Viola as Sarah

2014: Odd Squad as Ms. O

2014: Annedroids (52 episodes) as PAL (voice)

2014: Apple Mortgage Cake as Young Angela

2014: Doozers as Daisy Wheel (voice)

2013: The Best Man Holiday as Hope

2013: Orphan Black as Gemma Hendrix

2012: The Magic Hockey Skates as Chloe (voice)

2012: A Dark Truth as Saber Francis

2011: Befriend and Betray as Caitlyn McQuarrie

Millie Davis's net worth

According to reports, Millie's net worth is estimated at $2 million. She is a well-known personality and has been included in the list of notable persons of her age. Most of her money comes from her work as a famous TV actress.

How much does Millie Davis make per episode?

Unfortunately, details about her earnings per episode are not provided. However, according to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA), child actors make between $1,166 and $3,401 per week. As a result, her net worth of over a million as stated earlier will continue to rise.

Millie Davis is an accomplished child actor with the potential to become a major TV and movie star. Indeed, her dedication to the profession since childhood enables her to deliver moving and inspiring performances for her fans.

