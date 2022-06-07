Mariah Bird is popularly known as the daughter of the former NBA star player Larry Bird, a former NBA player who had a wife called Dinah Mattingly. Mariah Bird is currently a ubiquitous and famous name in the American football environment. Larry is an executive in the NBA, and he became one of the key players of the Boston Celtics. Due to her father's roots in basketball, Bird is a household name in the NBA.

While growing up, she was particularly interested in basketball. However, her goals changed, and she later became a cheerleader for her local basketball team during her teenage years.

Mariah Bird's biography

Full Name Mariah Bird Age 31 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Not Known Birthplace Indianapolis, USA Date of birth Not Known Nationality American Height 5 ft 7 inches Mariah Bird's weight 57kgs Ethnicity White Profession Event Manager Net worth $950k Mariah Bird's profiles None Husband Unknown

Who is Mariah Bird?

Mariah was born in Indianapolis, USA. However, her biological parents' details are unknown; she does not remember them and wishes to keep respecting their privacy. During her adoption, Larry adopted another child, Conner Bird, and soon after, Dinah Mattingly (Mariah's adoptive mother) had another daughter, Corrie Bird.

Mariah Bird's age is not known. There is only a speculation of her birth year, 1991. She has an American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity. Mariah has always been very talented in her studies and sports since she was young.

She attended a local school for her primary education and later went to Boston University to complete her higher studies. Later on, the stunning diva acquired her degree in science and recreation with the highest accolades.

Mariah went on with her studies and later joined Indiana University, Bloomington. She was very active and passionate about cheerleading during her later teenage years, something that she as her career, and she became quite successful.

Physical Stats

She is attractive with a fantastic physique and a well-maintained figure. Mariah Bird's height is 5 feet 7 inches, while she weighs 57 kgs. She is blessed with blonde hair, and her eyes are brown.

Mariah Bird's profession

She began her career as a cheerleader for a local basketball team. More often than not, she would organize all other cheerleaders, chants, and performances. She later began working as an event trainee for a company and thus gained experience.

Later, she got the breakthrough as an event manager of Pacers Sports and Entertainment, but Bird did not follow in her father's footsteps and pursued a career away from sports.

Larry Bird's career

Mariah's dad, Larry, is one of the most renowned NBA players. He began his career in 1974 while still in college and impressed many people in the basketball industry. Larry's professional career started in 1978 when the NBA picked him in the sixth draft in 1992.

Before retiring, Larry won three NBA medals and was voted MVP for three years. Even after retirement, he did not leave basketball; he became a coach for the Indian Pacers. This came after spending time with Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

Larry later became an executive on the board of Indian Pacers in 2002, after retiring as a coach. A year later, in 2003, he became the NBA executive of the year, highlighting his phenomenal work.

Personal life

Mariah lives a very understated life; therefore, there is minimal information about her. Her only link with fame is because she is the daughter of a celebrity. Mariah Bird's husband is not known. She has not publicly shared who he is or if she is even in a relationship.

Did Larry Bird marry? On October 31st, 1989, Mariah's adoptive parents married in a private wedding ceremony. Unfortunately, they were not lucky enough to be blessed with children, so the couple adopted Mariah and Conner.

Does Larry Bird have a daughter? Previously, Larry was married to Janet Condra, and they had one daughter Corrie, born on August 14th, 1977. However, they later got divorced. Mariah Bird's parents gave Mariah and her siblings a blissful childhood as they treated them as biological children.

Is Sue Bird related to Larry Bird? No, despite sharing the same sir name, they are not related. But according to WNBA great Sue Bird, Boston Celtics, Larry may as well be her uncle.

Mariah Bird's net worth

She comes from a wealthy family and lives a comfortable life in a $2.35 million home built by her father in 2002. She has acquired a lot of wealth as an event manager. Thus, Mariah Bird's approximate net worth is $950K, and. Her average salary is around $80k yearly. Unfortunately, there is no information about her social media platforms.

Mariah Bird is a celebrity solely because she is the daughter of the great NBA player Larry Bird. She keeps her life entirely under wraps while, on the other hand, her dad is very active on Instagram and is famous for his fantastic NBA run with Boston Celtics.

