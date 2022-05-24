Scottie Pippen's net worth, age, children, wife, height, salary, stats, profiles
What is Scottie Pippen's net worth? Retired American professional basketball player, Scottie Pippen, is worth $20 million. He played 17 seasons in the NBA, earning $109 million in salary alone.
Besides salary from playing, Scottie Pippen has made a great fortune through endorsements. What is Scottie Pippen's real name? Here is everything you need to know about the multi-dollar-millionaire, including his real name, age, children, wife, height, salary, and stats.
Scottie Pippen's profile summary
|Full name
|Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|September 25, 1965
|Place of birth
|Hamburg, Arkansas
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Scottie Pippen's age
|He will be turning 57 years old later in 2022
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Scottie Pippen's parents
|Ethel (1924–2016) and Preston Pippen (1920–1990)
|Siblings
|11
|Schools attended
|Hamburg High School, University of Central Arkansas
|Scottie Pippen's height
|6 ft 7 in (2.03 m)
|Weight
|About 228 lb (103 kg)
|@scottiepippen
|@ScottiePippen
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Occupation
|Retired NBA player, actor, entrepreneur
|Position
|Small forward
|Scottie Pippen's number
|33
|Net worth
|$20 million
Scottie Pippen's biography
Maurice grew up poor. He is the youngest of 12 children, with a father who worked in a paper mill before he was paralyzed and a brother in a wheelchair. His mother was 6 feet tall and his father was 6 foot 1 inch. Even though all the other children were tall, Maurice was the tallest.
Maurice led the Hamburg High School basketball team to the state playoffs and was awarded all-conference honours in his senior year. Not getting any college scholarships, Maurice joined the University of Central Arkansas basketball team from 1983 to 1987.
Career
While at the University of Central Arkansas, Maurice had a per-game average of 23.6 points, 10 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and almost 60% field goal shooting. He was chosen in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics.
Scottie Pippen's stats
The Bulls traded with Seattle to get Maurice. On November 7, 1987, he made his NBA debut and played 9 out of 17 seasons with Chicago Bulls. Scottie helped the team win 6 NBA titles and set a record of 72 wins during the 1995–96 season. The summary of his career NBA statistics is:
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|18,940 (16.1 ppg)
|7,494 (6.4 rpg)
|6,135 (5.2 apg)
Scottie Pippen's teams
Besides Bulls, Maurice played for;
|Year
|Team
|1999
|Houston Rockets
|1999–2003
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2008
|Torpan Pojat
|2008
|Sundsvall Dragons
Achievements
Besides being a 7-time NBA All-Star, Maurice was the 1994 NBA All-Star Game MVP. He was among the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History during the 1996–97 season and the only NBA player to win an Olympic gold medal and an NBA title in the same year twice (1992 and 1996).
Is Scottie Pippen retired?
Yes! Maurice announced his retirement on October 5, 2004. Bulls retired his number 33 on December 8, 2005, while the University of Central Arkansas did so on January 21, 2010. Maurice is one of the 4 players to have his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls.
Scottie Pippen now
Maurice briefly came back to professional basketball in January 2008 during a tour of Scandinavia. On July 15, 2010, Maurice returned to Chicago Bulls as a team ambassador. He became senior advisor to the Bulls' president and COO, Michael Reinsdorf, in 2012.
In 2021, Maurice collaborated with the winemaker Dave Phinney of Savage & Cooke Distillery in California to launch DIGITS.
Scottie Pippen's wife and children
Maurice married Karen McCollum in 1988. By then, the two were already parents to their late son Antron, born in 1987. Scottie and Karen divorced in 1990. In 1994, the former NBA player and girlfriend, model Sonya Roby, had twins, Taylor and Tyler. Sadly, Tyler died 9 days after birth.
In 1995, Scottie and fiancée Yvette De Leon were blessed with daughter Sierra. In 1997, Maurice married Larsa Younan of the Real Housewives of Miami. Larsa and Scottie Pippen's children are Scotty Jr. (2000), Preston (2002), Justin (2005), and Sophia (2008).
Larsa and Maurice officially divorced in 2021. In April 2021, Scottie lost his first-born son Antron, who was 33 years old. Antron had chronic asthma and died unexpectedly.
Scottie Pippen's net worth
Is Scottie Pippen rich? Yes. Maurice's estimated net worth is $20 million, mostly from the money he earned as an NBA player. Most of this money is from Scottie Pippen's salary during the 5-year $67.2 million contract with the Houston Rockets before the 1998–1999 season.
Maurice also made considerable cash from endorsements. At first, he wore Avia sneakers before shifting to Nike, where he released several signature shoes, such as Pippen 1 in 1997. His other deals were with Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Visa, Frito-Lay, Ameritech Cellular TV, and Right Guard.
Scottie Pippen's net worth motivates everyone aspiring to succeed in life, despite humble beginnings or other obstacles. His versatility, agility, focus, ethics, and determination are what made him successful. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.
