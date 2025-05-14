Exploring PewDiePie's net worth: How rich is the YouTube icon in 2025?

When PewDiePie dropped out of college, his parents refused to financially support him. He began working at a hot dog stand and selling prints of his Photoshop art to fund his early videos. Today, PewDiePie's net worth ranks him among the richest YouTubers.

When I joined YouTube, there was no one big in gaming. So, I was sceptical about whether I could make money off it. But I had to try.

Renowned YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Photo: @pewdiepie(modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

In 2013, PewDiePie received a certificate from Guinness World Records for becoming the most subscribed YouTuber.

He is widely recognised for his philanthropic endeavours .

. PewDiePie has purportedly made over $73 million pre-tax off his YouTube career.

pre-tax off his YouTube career. Time magazine named him one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2016.

PewDiePie's profile summary

Full name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1989 Age 35 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Gothenburg, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic atheist Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Marzia Kjellberg Children 1 Profession YouTuber Years active 2010-present Social media Instagram YouYube

PewDiePie's net worth has significantly increased

According to ClutchPoints and Distractify, cc has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He reportedly made $4 million from YouTube revenue in 2013, per The Wall Street Journal.

In 2015, Expressen newspaper reported that Felix's production company, PewDie Productions AB, had estimated his 2014 income as $7.4 million, per The Guardian.

He graced Forbes' October 2015 list of the wealthiest YouTubers with an estimated $12 million earned that year. Forbes reported PewDiePie's 2016 and 2017 earnings as $15 million and $12 million, respectively.

Swedish YouTube sensation. Photo: @pewdiepie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

PewDiePie made his YouTube debut in 2010, primarily posting Let's Play videos of action video games. The channel hit 1 million subscribers in July 2012 and 2 million in September. A year later, Felix's following grew from 3.5 million to just under 19 million.

The channel earned 1.3 billion video views in 2013. On 15 August 2013, PewDiePie's channel had the most subscribers. It hit the 20 million subscriber milestone in 2014.

From December 2014 to February 2017, the channel was the most viewed on the platform. During this period, Felix diversified his content to include vlogs and comedy shorts.

His channel (which boasts 110 million subscribers) ranks 10th on the list of the world's most-subscribed YouTube channels as of 10 May 2025.

PewDiePie hosted an episode of Sommar i P1 in 2014

PewDiePie has collaborated with various other creators. In 2013, he was a judge on Internet Icon alongside Jenna Marbles, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. From 2013 to 2016, he appeared in YouTube's annual year-end Rewind series.

A year later, Felix guest-starred in two episodes of South Park. In 2015, he was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The same year, the YouTuber bagged a voice role on Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures. In 2019, he appeared on the Cold Ones YouTube podcast.

PewDiePie at the Barnes & Noble Union Square in 2015. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Authorship, video games and fashion clothing brand

In 2015, Canadian game developer Outerminds and Felix released their video game, PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist, on Android and iOS. The following year, he released Outerminds' PewDiePie Tuber Simulator.

In 2017, the famous YouTuber partnered with Armin Ibrisagic on Animal Super Squad. Two years later, he released more video games (Poopdie and PewDiePie's Pixelings). In 2015, Felix's parody of self-help books, This Book Loves You, was released by Penguin Group.

It peaked at number 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list for two weeks. The social media and his wife run a unisex clothing line called Tsuki.

PewDiePie inked a lucrative deal with G Fuel in January 2019

Over the years, the YouTube sensation has partnered with various brands, including Mountain Dew, Origin PC, LG, and Razer.

He has also been involved with Disney's Maker Studios and Major League Gaming (MLG). According to Celebrity Net Worth, PewDiePie reportedly charges $450,000 per sponsored video.

YouTuber PewDiePie during a 2015 book signing event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2019, PewDiePie won a Teen Choice Award in the Choice Gamer category. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is PewDiePie?

The YouTuber (35 as of May 2025) was born on 24 October 1989 in Gothenburg. His parents are Ulf Christina and Lotta Kristine Johanna.

What is PewDiePie's height?

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg is approximately 5 feet 9¾ inches (177 cm) tall. He weighs 75 kilograms (165 lbs).

Who is PewDiePie's wife?

The social media personality met his now-wife, Marzia Bisognin, in 2011. The couple married in August 2019 and welcomed their son in July 2023.

Is PewDiePie retired now?

Felix has semi-retired from YouTube. Unlike in the past, he does not upload as frequently, and when he does, it is for his enjoyment rather than as a career.

PewDiePie at Leicester Square in 2015 (L). The internet personality during his 2019 wedding with Marzia (R). Photo: Chris Jackson via Getty Images, @pewdiepie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is PewDiePie still rich?

Although PewDiePie does not post as often, he has maintained his millionaire status. He still earns from YouTube ad revenue.

PewDiePie's net worth is a testament that content creation can pay in the big bucks. From a young age, he was interested in art and video games. In high school, the YouTuber saved up and bought a computer that would be a game changer for his future career in the digital space.

