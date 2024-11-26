Ryan's World's age, bio, and family: Meet the richest kid YouTuber

Famous as the face behind Ryan's World, Ryan Kaji started his YouTube journey when he was four. Since then, he has remained one of the highest-earning kid YouTubers in the world with millions of followers. Everything including Ryan's World's age, bio, and family, remains fascinating as they unfold.

Actor Ryan Kaji during graduation and at IMAX - California Science Center in August 2024. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Ryan Kaji's rise to stardom was not an accident but a family affair that developed into a media empire. Ryan's World has become a multimillion-dollar brand with billions of views entertaining children and grown-ups. Read on to discover more about this teen YouTuber.

Profile summary

Full name Ryan Guan Professional name Ryan Kaji Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 2011 Age 13 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cypress, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Romantic orientation Straight Height 4'5" (129 cm) Weight 78 lbs (35 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Loann Kaji Father Shioan Kaji Siblings 2 Profession YouTuber, content creator, and TV personality Social media YouTube Instagram Net worth $100 million

Ryan's World age and life

Ryan's World's YouTube main character is 13 years old. The rich YouTuber was born on 6 October 2011 in Houston, Texas.

Considering the success that the YouTube channel enjoys today, the YouTuber's parents confessed that they did not see it coming. During an interview session captured on Fox40, Ryan's father, Shion Kaji, said the following:

We had no idea Ryan's videos were going to be such a big hit, and we've been putting out fun videos ever since! It's so much fun getting to film videos as a family.

Facts about Ryan Kaji. Photo: @ryansworld on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Ryan Kaji?

Ryan Kaji is an American-born social media content creator and TV personality. On his YouTube channel, he is popular for uploading videos of toy reviews and playing games with his parents and sisters.

The teenage YouTuber is at the centre of the Ryan's World YouTube channel, formerly known as Ryan Toys Review. His parents are Shion and Loann. They met as undergraduates at Texas Tech University.

While Ryan Kaji's father is a Japanese immigrant in the United States in high school, his mother came with her parents from Vietnam as refugees. Ryan Kaji's ethnicity is Asian, following his parents' Japanese and Vietnamese ancestry.

Ryan Kaji's journey to fame

The American child YouTuber started making videos for YouTube in March 2015. Ryan's World's parents adopted the Kaji surname and replaced their real surname, Guan, for all their YouTube and media activities. Kaji's mother had to quit her teaching job as a high school chemistry teacher to focus on the YouTube content creation.

With the channel's success, Ryan’s mother explained how she and her husband had to quit their jobs to pursue Ryan’s World full-time. In her words, as Khon 2 published, she said:

I think my teaching skills were a natural fit for the channel in creating kids’ educational and science content.

One of their most viewed videos, Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge, has gotten over two billion views and became one of YouTube's top 60 most viewed videos. According to NoxInfluencer, by August 2024, Ryan's World had reached 37 million subscribers with 58 billion views, ranking in the Top 10 most-subscribed channels in the U.S.

Ryan's World has expanded from reviewing toys to include more varied content. The young YouTuber now posts a variety of entertaining and instructive movies, such as challenge videos and do-it-yourself scientific projects.

L-R: Producer Shion, actors Kate, Ryan, and Emma and producer Loann at the Los Angeles premiere of Ryan's World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure in August 2024. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Ryan's World games

In 2018, Ryan ToysReview, PocketWatch, and WildWorks launched Tag with Ryan, an endless runner game for children on iOS and Android. Another hybrid series, Super Spy Ryan, premiered on Amazon Kids+ on 27 November 2020. In December of that same year, Ryan's World developed a Roblox game.

Ryan's Rescue Squad was also developed as an action-adventure title and released on major gaming platforms on 4 March 2022. In September 2023, Sunlight Entertainment, an animation production company by Ryan's family, partnered with Toei Animation to create Elemon, a series that teaches kids chemistry in an anime-style approach.

Ryan's World parents' divorce

There are rumours of separation and divorce between Ryan's parents. According to NC Lawyers For You, Shion and Loann Kaji have not officially confirmed their divorce or separation. However, in a June YouTube video post captioned We Got Married Again, the couple renewed their vows.

Ryan Kaji's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Kaji and his YouTube channel, Ryan's World, are worth over $100 million. Forbes listed Ryan's World channel among the highest-earning YouTube channels. The New York Times reported that the family earned around $250 million from selling Ryan's World merchandise.

Ryan Kaji at the Empire State Building on 8 August 2024. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Frequently asked questions

Ryan Kaji's YouTube channel is making waves. The fact that a teenager is at the centre makes fans curious about the young YouTuber. Below are some frequently asked questions about Ryan Kaji's life and family.

What is Ryan Kaji's height? The child YouTuber is 4 feet 5 inches tall.

The child YouTuber is 4 feet 5 inches tall. Did Ryan World's parents divorce? No official announcement from Shioan and Loann or any media outlet has confirmed rumours about Ryan World's parents' divorce.

No official announcement from Shioan and Loann or any media outlet has confirmed rumours about Ryan World's parents' divorce. Who is the richest kid YouTuber? According to The Sun UK, Ryan Kaji is the richest kid YouTuber.

According to The Sun UK, Ryan Kaji is the richest kid YouTuber. What is Ryan Kaji's real name? His real name is Ryan Guan.

The Ryan's World YouTube channel continues to be top and famous, thanks to the great work of the Kaji parents. Without a doubt, Ryan's World's age is a reminder that there is no barrier when there is a determination to succeed.

