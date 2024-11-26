Who is Baby Kia? Age, biography, and key facts about the rapper

Baby Kia is an up-and-coming rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality from the United States of America. He gained widespread recognition for his singles such as Special ED, Get Jiggy, Life Lesson and Let's Play A Game. Discover Baby Kia’s age and other interesting details about him in this article.

Baby Kia is an up-and-coming rapper, singer, songwriter and social media personality from the United States. Photo: @babykia on Instagram (modified by author)

Baby Kia has won many hearts with his musical talent and unique personality. He began his career by posting music to SoundCloud and YouTube. He is known for his highly aggressive vocals paired with violent lyrics. Baby Kia has also amassed a significant following across various social media and streaming platforms for his work in the music industry.

Baby Kia's profile summary

Real name Khari Jahmill Hoard Famous as Baby Kia Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth West Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Romantic orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 135 lbs (61 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper

Baby Kia's age and life

The rising rapper is 19 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 October 2005 in West Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, where he resides.

Baby Kia has six siblings from his father's side and one brother, Jay, from his mother's side. Baby Kia's mother passed away when he was younger.

On 9 November 2024, during a YouTube interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, rapper Kia opened up about the devastating experience of losing his mother at a young age. He said:

My mom raised me. I found my mom deceased when I was like 14 years old, then my dad took me.

Fast facts about Baby Kia. Photo: @babykia on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

Baby Kia began his career by releasing music on YouTube and SoundCloud. He first rose to stardom in 2023, particularly for his viral single Let's Play a Game, which became a sensation on TikTok.

According to his biography on All Music, his aggressive drill rap style, often laced with themes of violence influenced by horror films, has garnered praise and criticism. Despite his controversial lyrical content, Baby Kia has built a solid following, particularly on social media platforms like Instagram, where he has over 488 thousand followers.

In 2024, Baby Kia signed to the independent record label Artist Partner and released his first full-length album, Hell Can't Save You, featuring various artists such as Lil Tim and Lil Slixk. He continued to build his presence in the rap scene with a second album, I Pray You Die. Below is a list of his popular songs:

Let's Play A game

Get Jiggy

Who Told You That

Special ED

Life Lesson

BK Back

OD Crashin

Im Coming

Zombie Land

High Rise

Straight Striker

What is Baby Kia’s net worth?

According to The Hiphop Update, the budding rapper has an alleged net worth of $2 million. He has amassed this amount from his music career, mainly through streaming platforms like Spotify, where he has over 1 million monthly listeners.

Baby Kia posing for a picture in front of a house. Photo: @babykia on Instagram (modified by author)

Did Baby Kia get arrested?

The American rapper and a Stockbridge father were arrested in October 2024 following gunfire in the parking lot of Douglas County High School during its recent homecoming pep rally. As per Douglas County Sentinel, he faces charges for disrupting school operations and was released on a $2,000 bond set by Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell.

Frequently asked questions

Baby Kia's promising career in the music industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Baby Kia? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter best known for his hit songs, such as Special ED , Get Jiggy, Life Lesson and Let's Play A Game.

He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter best known for his hit songs, such as , and Where is Baby Kia from? He was born in West Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

He was born in West Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. What did Baby Kia do? He was arrested on 21 October 2024 in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during a school pep rally at Douglas County High School.

He was arrested on 21 October 2024 in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during a school pep rally at Douglas County High School. What charges is Baby Kia facing? The rapper was charged for disrupting school operations.

The rapper was charged for disrupting school operations. Where does Baby Kia live now? He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. What is Baby Kia’s height? Rapper Baby Kia is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 153 pounds or 61 kilograms.

At only 19 years of age, Baby Kia made a name for himself in the music world, boasting over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of views on his YouTube channel. He has gained recognition with tracks such as BK Back, Special ED, and Let's Play A Game.

