Marcus Jordan's net worth revealed: How rich is Michael Jordan's son?

Marcus Jordan gained recognition not only through his family name but also through business ventures. In February 2025, however, Marcus' life and net worth took an unexpected twist when he drove his $200,000 Lamborghini onto train tracks. The cops arrived, and Marcus shouted:

“I'm Michael Jordan's son!”

Marcus Jordan at the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show in New York City on September 8, 2022 (L), and at Resorts World Las Vegas (R). Photo credits: Slaven Vlasic, @heirmj523 (modified by the author).

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Marcus Jordan played college basketball for the UCF Knights but did not join the NBA.

He founded the luxury sneaker boutique, Trophy Room, in 2016.

Marcus has collaborated with major brands such as Nike and Upper Deck.

Profile summary

Name Marcus James Jordan Date of birth December 24, 1990 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Age 33 (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Entrepreneur, former college basketball player Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Father Michael Jordan Mother Juanita Vanoy Siblings Jeffrey, Jasmine, Victoria, Ysabel Ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen Social media Instagram

Marcus Jordan's net worth

According to Marca and HotNewHipHop, Marcus Jordan's net worth is expected to be about $1.5 million. Despite not having the enormous wealth of his father, Michael Jordan, whose net worth exceeds $1.6 billion, Marcus has amassed a substantial fortune.

Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Julia Beverly (modified by author)

Source: Original

Marcus Jordan's occupation

After playing college basketball at the University of Central Florida, where he averaged 12.3 points per game, Marcus chose not to pursue a professional basketball career. He shifted his focus to entrepreneurship. According to Complex, he said:

“From a young age, I always wanted to make my own name. I never want to be referenced solely as Michael Jordan’s son. My parents raised us to always maintain a hard work ethic.”

In 2016, he launched Trophy Room, a luxury sneaker boutique in Orlando, Florida. The store leverages connections with the Jordan brand, Nike, and Upper Deck to offer customers exclusive footwear, apparel, and memorabilia.

The Traitors – "Welcome to The Dark Side" (Episode 202) – Marcus Jordan. Photo: Euan Cherry

Source: Getty Images

In May 2020, the entrepreneur informed the Chicago Sun-Times that the boutique's name was inspired by a unique site within the Jordan household. The business is located at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Marcus Jordan on Reality TV

Marcus Jordan appeared in season two of the Peacock reality show The Traitors. He was one of the first to exit the game.

Marcus Jordan's salary

Marcus Jordan earns approximately $41,000 per month, translating to an estimated annual revenue of $500,000, according to TotalProSports.

Marcus Jordan's cars

While Marcus maintains a lower profile compared to his father, his choice of vehicles frequently garners attention, often reflecting Michael Jordan's passion for luxury cars. Below are some highlights from his collection.

Marcus Jordan at a private residence in Los Angeles, California, on November 28, 2023 (L), and posing next to a Rolls Royce (R). Photos: Amanda Edwards, @heirmj523 (modified by author).

Source: UGC

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale

One of the most talked-about entries in Marcus Jordan's car collection is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Spotted at Michael Jordan's $20 million Grove XXIII Golf Club, Marcus flaunted this yellow beast on his Instagram Story.

This hybrid supercar combines a 4-litre twin-turbo engine with electric motors. It boasts a staggering 986 horsepower and can rocket from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds. According to Essentially Sports, this car's worth also ranges from $590,000 to $995,000, depending on the trim and options.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Marcus has also been seen with a Rolls Royce Cullinan valued at $325,000. The car's bright red paint job was a nod to the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan's iconic team. This Cullinan has a 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine.

Lamborghini Urus S Blu Eleos

Adding to his collection, Marcus made headlines by driving a Lamborghini Urus S Blu Eleos to his father's golf course, The Grove XXIII. According to Marca, it has an estimated price of $241,843.

Legal issues

On February 4, 2025, Marcus Jordan drove his Lamborghini onto train tracks and the car got stuck. He was arrested for DUI, drug possession, and resisting arrest. Jordan was booked into Orange County Jail with his bond set at $4,000, according to USA Today. The following day, he was released after posting bond.

Nara Ford and Marcus Jordan attend the Blush Miami launch at Delilah Miami on November 16, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What does Marcus Jordan do for a living? Marcus Jordan is an entrepreneur who owns Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker boutique inspired by his father's legacy.

Marcus Jordan is an entrepreneur who owns Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker boutique inspired by his father's legacy. Are Michael Jordan's sons rich? While not as wealthy as their father, Michael Jordan's sons, including Marcus, have built respectable fortunes through entrepreneurship and other ventures.

While not as wealthy as their father, Michael Jordan's sons, including Marcus, have built respectable fortunes through entrepreneurship and other ventures. Why did Marcus Jordan not make it to the NBA? After college, he chose not to pursue a professional basketball career, focusing instead on building his own legacy in business.

After college, he chose not to pursue a professional basketball career, focusing instead on building his own legacy in business. What is Marcus Jordan's business? Marcus Jordan owns Trophy Room, an exclusive sneaker store initially launched in Orlando.

Marcus Jordan owns Trophy Room, an exclusive sneaker store initially launched in Orlando. Who is Marcus Jordan's girlfriend? Marcus Jordan has frequently been seen with Nora Ford, sparking speculation about a potential relationship. Previously, he was in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, a former longtime teammate of his father, Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan has successfully built a net worth that speaks to his ability to innovate and capitalise on his unique position in sports and business. While he may not have become an NBA star, he has certainly scored in entrepreneurship.

