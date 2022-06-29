LaToya Tonodeo is an American actress and TV personality well-known for her roles in the 2020 television series Power Book II: Ghost. In addition, she has appeared in numerous successful movies and TV series, which has helped keep her in the limelight. LaToya started making screen appearances as an actress early and has since never taken a break from the entertainment industry.

Latoya Tonodeo arrives at an immersive screening of the limited series Welcome to Earth hosted by Disney+ and National Geographic at NeueHouse Los Angeles.

LaToya Tonodeo is an active social media influencer and model. Given her beauty, skills, and professional performances, LaToya Tonodeo's content on TikTok has garnered more than 871,000 likes. Her graceful nature and talent endear her to a large fan base in the United States and around the globe.

Profile summary

Full name LaToya Tonodeo Gender Female Date of birth 23rd April 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5' 6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurement 34-28-37 Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Location Manhattan, NY (November 2021) Religion Christianity Relationship status Engaged Partner Arlen Escarpeta Profession Actress, TV personality, and social media influencer Net worth $742 million Instagram handle @toyofficial Twitter handle @toyofficial

When was LaToya Tonodeo born?

LaToya Tonodeo was born on 23rd April 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. This means that LaToya Tonodeo's age in 2022 is 25 years. The actress grew up with her family but prefers to keep family-related matters away from the media.

Nevertheless, she mentioned her grandmother's passing away some years ago and prayed for the repose of her soul. There is limited information about the schools and colleges she attended. Who LaToya Tonodeo's parents are and what they do for a living are also unknown.

Is LaToya Tonodeo Spanish?

She is part Spanish; her parents are of mixed descent with Hispanic and African American roots. Interestingly, her name, LaToya, is rooted in Greek and Spanish origins, and it connotes a flower that blooms or grows in darkness.

LaToya Tonodeo attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Career

LaToya Tonodeo debuted as an actress in 2009 at 12 years in the movie Becoming Pony Boi, where she played the supporting role of a party girl. In 2015, her brilliant performance in the debut movie earned her a role in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, where she featured as a lady in the gaming club. She got featured in two more movies the same year.

Nevertheless, LaToya's breakthrough came after appearing in Power Book 11: Ghost, which ran from 2020 to 2021. She played Diana Tejada in the 21-episode series. The fame she gained helped her boost her side profession as a social media influencer and model, with her social media handle followers reaching almost a million. A list of some of her movies and TV shows include these:

Films

2015: The Last Straw

2015: Dutch Hollow

2015: Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

2009: Becoming Pony Boi

TV series

2020-2021: Power Book 11:Ghost

2018-2019: The Oath

2018: The Head Thieves

2018: The Fosters

2016: The Perfect Match

Who is LaToya Tonodeo's husband?

The actress is not married yet, but she is in a relationship with her longtime friend Arlen Escarpeta. Their relationship started in 2014, with the actress revealing that her first date with her lover was at a gym house. They got engaged in 2021, and their love for each other is blossoming. The couple frequently posts their loved-up pictures together on their social media handles.

Latoya Tonodeo (L) and Arlen Escapeta arrive at an immersive screening of the limited series Welcome to Earth hosted by Disney+ and National Geographic at NeueHouse Los Angeles.

Interestingly, LaToya Tonodeo's fiance, Arlen Escarpeta, is also an American actor who has appeared in several movies and TV shows. In 2018, both appeared on the Spanish late-night talk show Noches con Platanito, discussing their profession and romance issues. In the 2018 movie, The Oath, Escarpeta was also cast along Tonodeo.

What is Lauren from Power's Instagram?

The actress's profile on Instagram is verified and as of 30 June 2022, she has garnered over 734,000 followers. Over on Twitter, she has 54.6k followers at the time of writing.

LaToya Tonodeo's net worth

LaToya Tonodeo makes her earnings from her acting profession, modelling, and influencing on social media. Her earnings accrue to about $198,000 per year. According to Fame Ranker, summing all earnings and assets, Tonodeo's net worth is estimated to be $742 million.

The versatile actress, LaToya Tonodeo has warmed herself into the hearts of millions worldwide. She has managed to avoid controversies and keep personal and family details away from the media. Her net worth of $1 million is steadily increasing and her husband Arlen Escarpeta's net worth of $1 million is also experiencing growth.

